‘Confused’ goose family ends up in busy WA parking lot. Cop makes a cute rescue

Helena Wegner The News Tribune (Wash.)

A family of geese ended up in a busy parking lot in Washington, then a sergeant showed up to help them.

The mom, dad and their five goslings were found near a business May 4 in Everett, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said in a May 29 Facebook post.

The geese looked “confused and out of place,” so Sgt. Jonathan Krajcar started guiding them toward a pond, a video shows.

He follows the birds as they walk out of the parking lot and onto a grassy spot on the side of a road.

Krajcar stays with them until they make it past a wired fence to a pond.

“With one last joyful honk, the geese waddled into their pond—splashing, paddling, and home at last, all thanks to their unexpected hero: Sgt. Krajcar,” deputies said in the post.

“So sweet!” one person commented.

“Thank you sir for caring about the geese family and leading them back home. So dang cute!” another person wrote.

Everett is about a 30-mile drive north from Seattle.

