Country star Brad Paisley, Spokane-loving Walker Hayes to take Northern Quest stage

Country musician Brad Paisley performs at the White House on July 21, 2009. Paisley will take the Northern Quest Resort and Casino stage this weekend with Walker Hayes. (Wikimedia Commons)

From staff reports

Country legend Brad Paisley is coming to Northern Quest this week.

Ever since the release of his certified Platinum 1999 debut album, “Who Needs Pictures,” Paisley has been a country music hitmaker and beloved fan favorite.

Paisley has over 20 No. 1 hits to his name, including songs like “We Danced,” “I’m Gonna Miss Her,” “Then,” “She’s Everything” and more.

Paisley has collaborated with an array of artists including Alison Krauss on “Whiskey Lullaby,” Dolly Parton on “When I Get Where I’m Going,” Carrie Underwood on “Remind Me” and Alabama on “Old Alabama.”

Paisley has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001 and holds three Grammy awards as well as a plethora of Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association awards.

Paisley will be performing at Northern Quest Resort and Casino on Friday as part of his “Truck Still Works World Tour.” Tickets, starting at $34, can be purchased through the Northern Quest website.

Paisley will be joined by recent breakout star Walker Hayes, known for hits like “Fancy Like and “AA.” Hayes has toured many times to the area and enjoys the city of Spokane.

{span}“I was so impressed with Spokane that I called my wife and said, ‘You got to see the neighborhood I’m walking through. There’s cute little homes with swing sets and there’s a beautiful river flowing through town.’ I love Spokane,” Hayes told The Spokesman-Review in 2022. “The climate is great. It has some mountains.”{/span}

Paisley and Hayes will also be joined by rising artist Mae Estes, known for songs like “Thinkin’ ‘Bout Cheatin’” and the recent single “Mr. Fix It.”