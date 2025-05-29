Gardening: Bainbridge’s Bloedel Reserve offers beauty and education

Pat Munts For The Spokesman-Review

The heavy mist dripped from my jacket hood as wisps of low fog drifted through the tops of the trees. My shoes squished through the damp bark on the path to the moss garden. We passed huge rhododendrons in full bloom surrounded by carpets of native shrubs among fallen trees left to rot. Only the sounds of the rain and birds could be heard as we walked. I felt myself at peace in a mystical place in nature.

The Bloedel Reserve, located on Bainbridge Island, a short ferry ride from Seattle, is one of the most beautifully conserved areas of native Douglas fir and cedar forests and grasslands in the Northwest and is recognized as one of the country’s most unique botanical gardens.

The reserve’s gardens were the inspiration of timber baron Prentice Bloedel and his wife, Virginia. In 1951 they purchased the land and the French traditional house and began exploring how to conserve the native forests and existing gardens that surrounded them. Environmentalists at heart, they were especially interested in exploring the relationship between people and nature and the emotions the relationship evoked. Over the years they curated the surrounding rough forest into gardens spaces that highlight sweeping vistas of Puget Sound, woodland trails, and gardens that show off the lush colors, textures and shapes through the seasons.

The Bloedels eventually turned the land over to a nonprofit that has continued to develop the reserve into a sustainably managed landscape. Fallen trees are left to return to the soil, pollinator meadows and bird habitat have been created to support birds, insects and other wildlife. The Japanese garden in the center of the reserve celebrates a beautiful connection between people and nature. The rhododendron valley was filled with lusciously blooming plants that towered over us as we walked. All the organic trimmings from the gardens are recycled into compost at their state-of-the-art compost facility and the compost has replaced conventional fertilizers. At the compost facility, a donor’s family funded a sign that states that “compost is proof that there is life after death”.

The reserve goes beyond the enjoyment of the landscape. They offer a wide range of programs around getting people into nature with guided walks through the gardens, workshops and community days. The reserve offers a multiweek artist-in-residence program where artists of all kinds can live onsite to cultivate their art and host workshops. On the fourth Saturday of every month children can join a nature-themed story time in the estate house. Kid-sized guided walks are offered periodically. For a schedule check out the calendar at https://bloedelreserve.org/upcoming-events/.

The reserve is open year-round Tuesday through Saturday. Tickets are purchased online for a specific time to enter the reserve. This helps assure that everyone gets to enjoy the forests and meadows in a peaceful setting. Tickets are $26 per person and can purchased at https://bloedelreserve.org/tickets/. Service animals are welcome but other dogs aren’t and can’t be left in cars in the parking lot.