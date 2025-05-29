Locally: Gonzaga’s Mark Few, University’s Angie Bjorklund to join Hooptown Hall of Fame

From staff reports

Hooptown USA has announced its 2025 Hall of Fame class, which includes Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few and former University High School and Tennessee standout Angie Bjorklund.

Also being inducted this year are Hoopfest legend JR Camel, former Lewis and Clark High and Gonzaga star Heather Bowman and the 1981-82 Idaho Vandals men’s basketball team, which finished 27-3 under coach Don Monson.

The inductees will be honored in a ceremony on June 25 from 6-9 p.m. at the Hooptown USA courts south of the Podium in Riverfront Park.

Few, who has led Gonzaga’s rise to a national powerhouse since 1999, has a 742-152 record with the Bulldogs. The Zags have made the NCAA Tournament in every year under Few and has reached two national championship games.

After a stellar career with the Titans and then at Tennessee under legendary coach Pat Summitt, Bjorklund was the 17th-overall pick in the 2011 WNBA draft by the Chicago Sky. Bjorklund was a McDonald’s All-American in high school, along with earning SEC Freshman of the Year honors in 2008 at Tennessee.

Bowman played in 129 games over four seasons for her hometown Zags, averaging 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in her career. Bowman’s best season came as a sophomore, when she scored 20.1 points and grabbed 8.3 rebounds a game.

Officials

The SBU board would like to congratulate the following umpires for their regional and state championships.

Regionals last Saturday: Josh Moore, Selah, Wash., 2A; Mike Harrington, Clarkston, 2B; Robert Bailey, Walla Walla, 1B; Jim McCoy, Spokane, 2B; Tyler Ashcroft, Kennewick, 4A; Rick Watson, Richland, 1B; Rob Bartlett, Kennewick, 3A; Paul Sorensen, Yakima, 4A

State finals: David Jemes, Selah, Wash., 2B/1B; Matthew Miethe, Yakima, 4A/3A.