Movie review: In ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ the student becomes the teacher

By Brandon Yu New York Times

“Karate Kid: Legends,” the latest installment to the franchise that spawned from the 1984 team of Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita, aka Mr. Miyagi, certainly shouldn’t come as a surprise. And yet, among the modern crop of revamped movie franchises, it is, in fact, a somewhat bizarre outlier.

In many ways, the original film should by all means have become a fond and nostalgic relic of the 1980s, a sleeper hit that almost wholly symbolizes the retrospective cheesiness we project onto that decade. Instead, its remarkably simple story, of a master fighter teaching a kid how to defeat bullies, has retained tremendous staying power, spawning, across decades, several sequels and reboots, a Netflix spinoff show and now a revamp merging its past iterations.

As if fully aware of the humble and ultimately thin material for another franchise restart, “Legends” tries to make practically three movies in one, tossing all of its legacies into a blender that’s powered more by Macchio’s and Jackie Chan’s names than anything else.

Adhering to its blueprint, “Legends,” directed by Jonathan Entwistle, starts with a kid traveling to a new city, falling in love with a girl and facing a violent bully. Li (Ben Wang) is a martial arts student in Beijing, studying under his Uncle Han (Chan), until his mom (Ming-Na Wen) moves them to New York City. While there, Li quickly takes a liking to Mia (Sadie Stanley), much to the chagrin of Conor (Aramis Knight), a vicious karate student who begins harassing Li. But rather than learning how to fight off Conor, Li instead trains Mia’s father, Victor (Joshua Jackson), who enters a boxing tournament to pay off his debts to a local thug (who is also Conor’s karate teacher).

That’s all in the first two-thirds of the film. In the latter third, Jackson disappears entirely, Li must prepare for his own fight tournament, and Chan and Macchio are clumsily looped in, as if the film suddenly remembered who was on its poster. What we end up with is a “Karate Kid” movie with three teachers, two students in two tournaments and many training montages.

Strangely, the final stretches, when Chan and Macchio’s team-up occurs – the entire selling point of this venture – is when the movie decides to forgo all sense of pacing or storytelling impact. The film doesn’t seem to have any interest in dramatizing Macchio’s and Chan’s appearances on screen, nor in narratively or emotionally bridging their histories and legacies.

There is at once a roughshod, zippy energy coupled with a sedateness here that results from the simple fact that the film never quite knows how to square the pure awkwardness of two teachers – two stars from different eras of a franchise – instructing a karate kid at once. Their fan service pairing, then, leaves us with the distinct feeling of two wink-wink cameos shoehorned into a commercial.

What is most striking only comes in glimpses: a genuine melancholy that Macchio carries in the brief moments he remembers Mr. Miyagi. There’s a shadow meaning you might read into that sadness that’s really fatigue, for yet another fight he never picked.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.