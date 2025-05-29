Nearly 200 Ulta Beauty stores got robbed. Two people were arrested in Boise

Shaun Goodwin The Idaho Statesman

Boise police arrested two men from Texas on Wednesday who are suspected of being involved in at least 195 robberies at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide.

Police estimated that over $100,000 in products was stolen.

The Boise Police Department’s Organized Retail Crime Unit was alerted to the presence in Idaho of the suspects after one allegedly stole things from an Ulta Retail store in Burley.

Ulta Retail is part of the Organized Retail Crime Association of Idaho, which comprises police departments and businesses that work together to stop organized retail crime. The Ulta store in Burley provided the Boise Police Department with information about the suspect’s appearance and vehicle.

Police estimated the travel time from Burley and waited at the Ulta Beauty store on Milwaukee Street in case the suspect headed there. At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers observed the suspect arrive in the parking lot, enter the store and allegedly leave with merchandise valued at over $1,500 — products that had not been paid for, police said.

The suspect, as well as a second individual who was driving the vehicle, were arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail.

“These arrests highlight the outstanding work being done by our Organized Retail Crime Unit,” Detective Marshall Plaisted said in a news release. “Their proactive approach, collaboration with retailers, and swift action not only led to the arrest of a suspect connected to over 195 thefts nationwide, but also helped protect Idaho businesses from ongoing significant financial losses.”