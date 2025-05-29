Green-card holder Lewelyn Dixon should not be deported, WA judge says

By Nina Shapiro Seattle Times

TACOMA – An immigration judge ruled Thursday that Lewelyn Dixon, a decadeslong green-card holder whose February arrest at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport by immigration officials attracted national attention, shouldn’t be deported.

Dixon, who works as a lab technician at UW Medicine, had a hearing before Judge Tammy Fitting at the immigration court in the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma. The 64-year-old green-card holder has been held at the detention center since shortly after her arrest by Customs and Border Protection officials.

Fitting granted a form of relief available to many people who have had a green card for at least five years. A government attorney waived the right to appeal.

Dixon could be released as soon as this afternoon. She expects to go back to her job at UW Medicine.

“I’m feeling relief, elated, happy,” Dixon said right after the hearing, crying.

“It was hell,” she said of the three months she spent in detention.

Her case reflects President Donald Trump’s aggressive approach toward immigration enforcement, directed at people who wouldn’t have been seen as targets in previous administrations.

Dixon has been a lawful permanent resident for 50 years, having arrived in the U.S. from the Philippines at age 14 to join family. She was on her way back from a visit to the Philippines when she was detained.

Immigration officials told Dixon’s lawyer, Benjamin Osorio, that they took action against her because of a 2001 conviction for embezzling roughly $6,500 from Washington Mutual bank. She had been working as a teller there at the time and withdraw cash from the vault multiple times.

She served no jail or prison time, but was instead ordered to pay back the stolen money and spend 30 days at a residential re-entry facility.

Dixon’s family members headed into Thursday’s hearing optimistic but prepared for the worst, said niece Madonna Cristobal, who has lived with her aunt in a Pierce County town home. Two family members flew in from Hawaii to attend the proceeding.

Cristobal and other family members visit and talk with Dixon regularly. “She’s very brave. She’s strong. She keeps herself busy,” Cristobal said. Because Dixon speaks English well, she often acts as a liaison between other detained people and staff at the detention center, which is privately operated by the GEO Group.

Cristobal said Dixon also receives frequent visits from other supporters, such as college students affiliated with Tanggol Migrante Network WA, a group supporting Filipino migrants and families.

Dozens of friends, family members and co-workers submitted letters to the court on Dixon’s behalf, and people gathered to rally outside the detention center on Thursday to show support.

Immigration officials hadn’t taken action against Dixon until February. Her crime qualifies as a “crime of moral turpitude” in immigration law, and it takes two such crimes to put green-card holders in jeopardy of losing their status – as long as they remain on U.S. soil.

But different rules apply when returning to the U.S. from abroad. People are considered “applicants” for admission, and only one crime of moral turpitude can render a green-card holder “inadmissible.”

Still, Dixon returned from a previous trip to the Philippines and Turkey last year without being detained, suggesting Customs and Border Protection officers are taking a new approach under the Trump administration.

Dixon had long been eligible to apply for citizenship but chose not to because of a promise she had made to her father, who wanted to make sure property in the Philippines remained in the family.

Another green-card holder from the Philippines, Maximo Londonio, 42, was detained by immigration authorities this month at Sea-Tac Airport. He has lived in the U.S. since he was 12 and pleaded guilty to grand theft in 2002.