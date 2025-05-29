One arrested in Audubon Neighborhood following early morning shooting

Spokane police arrested one man in the Audubon Neighborhood following an early morning shooting, according to a department news release.

Police responded to the area of 2400 West Rockwell Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting. Officers discovered a car pulled up to a home and the interaction led to a shootout between the people in the car and someone in the house, the release states. The person inside the car was detained.

As officers surrounded the home, a woman and her child were able to exit safety.

Steven M. Davis, 23, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree assault.