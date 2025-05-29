People’s Pharmacy: Setting the record straight on poison ivy

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Last week, we answered a reader’s comment about using witch hazel to ease the itch of a poison ivy rash. We suggested a few other products that might also be useful. In response, we received this detailed correction.

“Every year, you write a column about poison ivy, and you do not have your facts straight. As the author of ‘Itchy Business: How to Treat the Poison Ivy and Poison Oak Rash, Prevent Exposure and Eradicate the Plant,’ I would like to offer a few clarifications.

“Prevention: The Ivy Block you’re probably thinking of was discontinued.

“Ivy Shield Pre-Contact Solution by Continental Research Corporation is a new product, having been released only in February. It is very similar to IvyX Pre-Contact Solution by CoreTex, which has been around for over a decade. Both are based on polyquaternium. CoreTex uses Polyquaternium-12. Continental Research Corporation uses Polyquaternium-11.

“Cleaning: Never use soap. Ever. Detergent only. Detergent has surfactants that encapsulate the urushiol (the irritating oil from poison ivy) and lift it to the surface so it can be rinsed away. Outdoors people know to take a ‘blue shower’ with Dawn Dish Detergent after being in the woods. Dawn is by far the best at cleaning urushiol from skin.

“After a few hours post-exposure, you must upgrade to solvents like rubbing alcohol and Outdoor Skin Cleanser by Tecnu. A few hours beyond that, use scrubs like Zanfel.

“Rash treatment: Hot water can work, but most people use water that is too hot and spray that is too forceful. It should be warm and gentle, and the heat slowly ramped up. Ice water also works. Both confuse the nerves causing itch and relieve the sensation for a few hours.

“Moderately alkaline compounds also confuse the nerves, which is why magnesium salt baths and milk of magnesia work well. Vegetable poultices like cucumbers and chamomile and most other herbal teas are alkaline.”

Thanks to Amy Martin for sharing her expertise above. Sometimes, though, professional assistance is required. One reader reported this experience:

“I had poison ivy several weeks ago after pulling some vines which had not leafed out yet. (I know what poison ivy looks like when it’s leafy!) It was a mild case on my wrist (where the gloves and long sleeve shirt did not meet). I was treating it with Ivy-Dry and it seemed OK. A few days later, I sat outside in the sun with my book. Big mistake! The rash got worse and started to spread. Poison ivy blisters were randomly popping up all over. I had to cry uncle and go to a walk-in clinic for a course of steroids.

“A park ranger friend swears by Dawn dish detergent. He always washes with Dawn to get rid of the oils after a day in the field.”

Of course, the best way to deal with poison ivy is to avoid it in the first place. No doubt our reader would have done so if the leaf triplets were showing. But even vines without leaves can do a lot of damage. The idea to use Dawn Dishwashing Liquid after any exposure seems very practical. Clothing should be removed carefully and immediately laundered so that urushiol on clothing does not cause a rash on later contact.

