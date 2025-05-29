Spokane Indians blow multiple leads, lose to Everett 9-8 in 10 innings

EVERETT – The Spokane Indians had a five-run lead in the sixth inning, and a one-run lead in the 10th. But both times the lead evaporated in the bottom half.

Colt Emerson hit a bases loaded sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and Indians lost to the Everett AquaSox 9-8 in the third of a six-game Northwest League series at Funko Field on Thursday.

With automatic runner Jared Thomas at second base in the 10th inning, Braylen Wimmer laced a liner to right that ticked off the outstretched glove of Lazaro Montes, then the Seattle Mariners top prospect kicked it to the warning track. Thomas scored, and Wimmer ended up at second on a two-base error.

Cole Messina walked, but Andy Perez popped out and Skyler Messinger struck out to strand two.

Davis Palermo entered in the bottom half for the save attempt. He was greeted by Charlie Pagliarini with an RBI single to tie it, then Brandon Eike crushed a liner off the left field wall for a double. Michael Arroyo walked to load the bases and Emerson’s deep fly ball was enough to plate the winning run.

The Indians (25-23) had 12 hits and drew six walks, but went 3 for 17 with runners in scoring position and left 14 runners on base.

Everett (22-25) took the early lead with a two-run home run by Luis Suisbel in the first inning off Indians starting pitcher Lebarron Johnson Jr., a fifth-round pick of the Colorado Rockies in the 2024 MLB draft making High-A debut.

Three consecutive walks, the last to Charlie Condon, forced in the Indians first run in the second.

Jesus Bugarin, Jared Thomas and Condon loaded the bases on three straight singles in the fourth. An infield error allowed Wimmer to reach and a run scored. Consecutive passed balls brought in two more runs, then the second error of the inning completed the four-run gift.

The Indians made it 7-2 in the sixth on back-to-back RBI doubles by Messina and Perez. But they left the bases loaded, and the lead vanished in the bottom half.

The AquaSox scored five times in the sixth as Indians pitchers walked four in the inning and committed a balk. The big hit came from Pagliarini, who hit a high fly ball off the angled wall in right center and the carom got by Wimmer for a three-run double.

Reliever Cade Denton was called on for the ninth inning. He struck out Colt Emerson, but Suisbel laced a double into the right field corner. The Indians walked Lazaro Montes intentionally, then Tai Peete lofted a fly to center that was deep enough to move Suisbel to third. Montes stole second, but Andrew Miller lined out to end the threat.

Johnson went 5 1/3 innings in his first start for Spokane and allowed five runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts. He threw 86 pitches, 45 for strikes.

The series continues Friday at 7:05 p.m.