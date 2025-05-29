State 1A/2B/1B track and field: St. George’s Josie McLaughlin adds to trophy case; Valley Christian’s Westin Madden defends 1,600 title

St. George’s senior Josie McLaughlin added to her impressive State 2B meet resume, winning the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 02.81 seconds at Zaepfel Stadium on Thursday.

McLaughlin’s time was just 0.22 seconds off the meet record, set by Northwest Christian’s Ava Shackell in 2019. It was McLaughlin’s fourth consecutive win in the event and 10th overall state track and field title.

St. George’s junior Regan Thomas was second in the 1,600 in 5:11.89. The Dragons lead the girls 2B team title race after Day 1 with 18 points, 12 ahead of Liberty Bell.

Valley Christian senior Westin Madden was 0.15 off of his state-meet record set last year in the boys 1B 1,600, winning his second consecutive state title in 4:26.20. VC boys lead Garfield-Palouse after Day 1 in the team race 18-12.

Garfield-Palouse sophomore Kyra Brantner set a girls 1B meet record in the long jump at 18 feet, 9 inches, beating the meet record by nearly a foot and a personal-best 17-11¼, set at last year’s District 7/9 meet.

Other local winners were senior Evan Krupke of Reardan in the boys 2B triple jump at 43-9¾; St. George’s senior Shawn Jones in the boys 2B 1,600 in 4:17.40; and Odessa senior Lily Starkel in the girls 1B high jump at 5-2.

1A

Boys: Medical Lake senior Dakotah Phillips was second in the pole vault at 14-0. Senior teammate Garrett Montney placed tied for sixth at 12-6. Lakeside junior Mel Hatch placed second in the shot put at 53-6.

Girls: Medical Lake junior Kaylee Dennier finished sixth in the 1,600 in 5:17.86.

2B

Boys: Northwest Christian senior Jalan Clark was third in the triple jump at 41-9½ and St. George’s junior Solomon Chen placed eighth at 40-3¾. NWC sophomore Eli Vlietstra placed sixth in the 1,600 in 4:32.54 and Chewelah junior Emmitt Warren finished eighth in 4:33.46.

Girls: Davenport junior Josie Wynecoop placed fifth in the 1,600 5:23.78 and Northwest Christian junior Allie Robertson took sixth in 5:24.40.

1B

Boys: Garfield-Palouse senior Brendan Snekvik was second in the 1,600 in 4:29.94. VC senior Preston Arnold placed fourth in 4:31.44; Gar-Pal senior Kieran Snekvik finished fifth in 4:36.81; junior Wesley Henderson (VC) took sixth in 4:38.79; and Republic junior Blake Olson was eighth at 4:40.67.

Girls: Wilbur-Creston-Keller senior Layla Kemp placed second in 1B long jump at 17-1. Oakesdale junior Bradyn Henley was fourth at 16-6 and Starkel placed sixth at 15-10½. Gar-Pal junior Elena Flansburg was third in the high jump at 5-0 and Odessa sophomore Oceanna Reeves finished tied for seventh at 4-8. Gar-Pal senior Courage Hightree finished sixth in the 1,600 in 5:30.88 and Valley Christian senior Melissa Walker took seventh in 5:32.68.