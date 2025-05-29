This day in history: Coeur d’Alene Tribe questioned state control of Heyburn State Park. Spokane leader claimed election fraud

Spokane City Commissioner John C. Argall, who recently had lost a bid for a new term, claimed that the three winning candidates should be disqualified from office because he said they violated campaign finance rules. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The Coeur d’Alene Tribe was urging the federal government to take Heyburn State Park away from the state of Idaho and “hold it in trust under Indian control.”

“Tribal leaders say if they have a chance to run the park, they’ll do a far better job of it than the state has done over the last 64 years,” the Spokane Daily Chronicle said.

The tribe said the numerous private cabin leases around the lake “not only restricts recreation use, but also has caused a massive pollution problem.”

The park was entirely within the boundaries of the Coeur d’Alene reservation, but in 1911, the federal government sold the title to the state as use “solely as a public park.” Yet the state subsequently granted 162 leases for cottages and cabins.

Lawsuits were expected to ensue if the tribe’s request were granted.

From 1925: Election fraud!

That’s what City Commissioner John C. Argall, who recently had lost a bid for a new term, declared in a lawsuit contesting the results of the past election.

He claimed that the three winning candidates – who would take office in three days – violated a city charter provision that limited campaign expenditures.

“It is evident to many citizens that the $250 limit for each of the three men was exceeded by far,” the defeated candidate’s attorney said. He said that the penalty for violating the limit was disqualification.

Two of the election winners, Bob Butler and Leonard Funk, denied the allegations. The Chronicle couldn’t reach the third winner, Charles Hedger, who was reportedly volunteering for the American Legion’s poppy drive for National Poppy Day.