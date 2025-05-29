Washington Husky football early-season kickoff times announced

By Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Washington will open the 2025 season with two 8 p.m. kickoffs, the Big Ten announced Thursday.

UW’s season opener against Colorado State on Aug. 30 and its game against UC Davis on Sept. 6 will both kick off at 8 p.m. at Husky Stadium. Both games will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Washington and Washington State will face off in the Apple Cup at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 20 when UW travels to Martin Stadium in Pullman, as previously announced. The game will air on CBS.

Additionally, Washington’s game against Rutgers was flexed to Oct. 10 at 6 p.m., and will be broadcast on FS1. It will mark the second consecutive season the Huskies and Scarlet Knights will meet on a Friday after the teams played a Friday night game in New Jersey in 2024.

Rutgers beat Washington 21-18 in their most recent matchup.

Times for Washington’s games at home against Ohio State on Sept. 27 and on the road against Maryland on Oct. 4 are still to be determined.

2025 UW schedule

• Colorado State, Aug. 30, 8 p.m.

• UC Davis, Sept. 6, 8 p.m.

• at Washington State, Sept. 20, 4:30 p.m.

• Ohio State, Sept. 27, TBA

• at Maryland, Oct. 4, TBA

• Rutgers, Oct. 10, 6 p.m.

• at Michigan, Oct. 18, TBA

• Illinois, Oct. 25, TBA

• at Wisconsin, Nov. 8, TBA

• Purdue, Nov. 15, TBA

• at UCLA, Nov. 22, TBA

• Oregon, Nov. 29, TBA