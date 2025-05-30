250 million bees escape transport vehicle after Whatcom County rollover

By Rachel Showalter The Bellingham Herald (Wash.)

Approximately 250 million pollinating bees are loose in Whatcom County after a commercial truck carrying them rolled over early Friday morning.Hundreds of millions of pollinating bees escaped a commercial transport vehicle after it rolled over on May 30 in Lynden. Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

The truck was hauling an estimated 70,000 pounds of honey bee hives, which contained live bees. It overturned at about 4 a.m. May 30 on Weidkamp Road near Lynden.

Weidkamp Road is closed from West Badger to Loomis Trail Road and is expected to remain closed for the next 24 to 48 hours.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area and stay at least 200 yards away, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

“AVOID THE AREA due to the potential of bee escape and swarming,” a social media post from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office states.Millions of pollinating bees escaped a commercial transport vehicle after it rolled over on May 30 in Lynden. Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Whatcom County Public Works staff and several bee experts responded, according to the post.

“Shortly after 9 a.m. the hives came off the truck, which freed the bees. Master beekeepers are on scene, and others are on the way, to assist in re-setting the box hives. The plan is to allow the bees to re-hive and find their queen bee. That should occur within the next 24-48 hours. The goal is to save as many of the bees as possible,” another post by the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said there is no general health risk to the public, but advised anyone allergic to bee stings to visit the Washington State Department of Health webpage on bees and wasps.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide information about the status of the truck driver or the reason for the rollover.