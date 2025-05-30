A Grip on Sports: Take a day and the whole world falls apart, though, in reality, it only seems that way

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Where were we? Oh, yes. I remember. Recalling why I hate to miss a day. There’s almost too much to catch up with.

• How important is television to sports in the 21st Century? It is pretty much the No. 1 element, no matter what form it takes. Too bold a statement? Then why is it, just about everywhere I went on the Inter World Net this morning focused upon TV schedules?

College football. The NBA. The NHL. College baseball. Well, not college softball. An idiotic rule dominates that sport. Though we saw replays on ESPN2 of the latest example a dozen times and still don’t understand what happened.

• I’m sure only a handful of you care about that last one. But it’s sort of got my dander up. It’s the old catcher in me (buried beneath about 32 pounds of old McDonald’s burgers).

The scenario from Thursday’s Women’s College World Series’ nightcap in Oklahoma City? UCLA leads Oregon – no, not a Pac-12 matchup, sorry – 2-1 in the top of the seventh. One out. Duck on third. She flies home on a ground ball to third. Ball beats her to the plate by about four feet. The catcher applies the tag. Out. Except, replay.

A lengthy one. The call is overturned. Safe. Obstruction, the rule governing when the defensive player can block access to the baseline, is cited. Tie game.

Here’s the rule (9.5.1.1) as written by the NCAA: “Obstruction occurs when a defensive player, neither in possession of the ball nor in the act of fielding a batted ball, impedes … the progress of any runner who is legally running bases on a live ball. It can be intentional or unintentional.”

Perusing the rule, which has caused controversy in its enforcement multiple times this season, including in an earlier game Thursday, the Bruins’ Alexis Ramirez may have hindered the baserunner’s path somewhat. But a note that accompanies the rule also states: “If in the umpire’s judgment, the runner would have clearly been put out then the obstruction is ignored.” And, further down, “An obstructed runner may not be called out between the two bases where they were obstructed unless one of the following occurs …” One of the handful of qualifiers: “The umpire determines the runner is clearly beaten by the throw.”

Is 4 feet not enough? Then what is, 10? It’s a rule that needs to be fixed. Now. Before there is another 10-minute replay that gets it wrong in the title game. By the way, UCLA won 4-2 on a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh.

• It will be awhile before that contest. But this weekend, the tournament continues on the ESPN networks. Baseball? The men’s tournament is just starting, with Oregon and Oregon State the only Northwest teams in the draw. Both are hosting regionals, though to watch them you need ESPN+.

• That’s also the case with some college football games, of course. But Thursday wasn’t about that. The major networks announced their times for big early season matchups. For example, we now know the official start time for Sept. 20’s Apple Cup. It will be on CBS at 4:30 p.m. Put it in your iCalendar. Block out four hours just in case.

• Or about the same amount of time you might need Saturday night for the NBA. That is if you want to catch all the pregame hype. The actually Eastern Conference showdown in Indiana? It starts on TNT at 5. If the Pacers, still up 3-2 in the series after Thursday’s 111-94 loss in New York, don’t win, expect the Knicks to win at home in game seven and face the Thunder in the title series.

• The Mariners just would like to make the postseason again. A title? Hah. They don’t spend enough money for that. Or to have a bullpen that can hold up in a tight game. At least recently. After Thursday night’s meltdown in the 10th inning that cost them the series with the Nationals, the M’s welcome in Minnesota for the weekend.

Root will have its fitfully bad broadcast – on cable or with the streaming app – at 7:10 tonight and 1:10 Sunday. In between? Fox has Saturday’s game, starting at 4:15 p.m.

• It’s not often there are NHL finals rematches for Lord Stanley’s cup. There is one this year, though. Edmonton against last year’s winner, Florida. Can’t wait. Except we have to. Until Wednesday.

• Sports on television wasn’t as big a deal 50 years ago as it is today. No ESPN. No cable in most of the country. But I can still remember hearing the shocking news of Steve Prefontaine’s death, probably on news radio while driving around Los Angeles.

Members of the Northwest track community have their memories of Prefontaine’s life and death as well, even after five decades. John Blanchette, as only he can, shares their stories in the S-R.

WSU: Greg Woods has a story on the Cougars’ football schedule, including the time announcements from yesterday. … Speaking of yesterday, the news about the College Football Hall of Fame changing its rules to make Mike Leach eligible was a big part of the conversation everywhere. … John Canzano has a great column on that subject. … The NCAA west track regional in Texas started Thursday and we have a story to pass along that covers WSU, Gonzaga and other local schools. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, there are bunch of stories about TV schedules. We start with Jon Wilner’s overview column in the Mercury News. … From Washington, in the S-R and elsewhere. From Oregon. From Oregon. From Deion Sanders University, or Colorado if you prefer. From Arizona State and Arizona. From Fresno State. … From San Diego State. … And a couple from Colorado State. … Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman wants the rivalry series with USC to continue forever. Give the Irish another win in this long-standing rivalry, even if it is a P.R. one. … That sort of dovetails into this column from Canzano. And other thoughts from other spots. … Can Utah bounce back this season? … There are new challenges for Arizona State. … In basketball news, Wilner also examines the NBA draft decisions in the Mercury News and which programs won or lost during the process. … Boise State will have another father/son connection this season. … In track, there is more on the Prefontaine front, including another great column from Ken Goe.

Gonzaga: More schedule news. The WCC announced its conference matchups yesterday. With Seattle U. joining a year before Gonzaga and Washington State exit, each school will play four others just once. Theo Lawson has the particulars for the men and women at the local colleges. … One men’s alum will replace another as the women’s strength and conditioning leader. J.P. Batista will be the next person to fill that role following Mike Nilson’s departure. Theo has that story as well. … Mark Few headlines Hooptown’s Hall of Fame inductees for 2025, joined by three players and one team. That news leads off the latest S-R local briefs column. … Courtney Vandersloot broke the Chicago Sky career scoring record Thursday night, passing her wife’s total. … Elsewhere in the WCC, Saint Mary’s opens NCAA baseball regional play today.

Idaho: The Vandals returned for summer workouts Thursday and, as Peter Harriman tells us, first-year coach Thomas Ford had some good news to share with his team. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, ESPN will also televise two games from Montana and another featuring Montana State. … Weber State has TV slots as well. … The entire Idaho State assistant coaching staff for the women had to be replaced this offseason.

Preps: Yes, high school sports are still going on. The State track meets began yesterday. Greg Lee was in Tacoma and has this coverage of the 4A/3A/2A meets. … Dave Nichols has this roundup of the 1A/2B/1B meet.

Indians: Dave returns with coverage of Spokane’s 9-8, extra-inning loss to host Everett.

Zephyr: Spokane is on the cusp of the playoffs, despite a slow start to the USL Super League season last fall. John Allison has a preview of Saturday’s match at Fort Lauderdale that will determine if the Zephyr continue on.

Seahawks: Former S-R sports writer Mike Sando lists his favorite offseason move for each NFL team, including the Hawks.

Sonics: Anger is the operative word among Sonic fans. When it comes to Oklahoma City and its success.

Kraken: Seattle finally has a new coach.

Mariners: Yes, there was a 10-inning meltdown. We linked the game story above and do it again here. … The only way the M’s will make the postseason is if Julio Rodriguez has a summer hot streak. … One could argue the Mariners made another stupid decision sending down Logan Evans. We do, but not Evans. He is smart enough not to make that mistake. … Seattle does have deep pitching, when healthy. Will it be good enough to win the West? … Logan Gilbert made a rehab start last night.

Storm: Alysha Clark is back in Seattle and so is her favorite charitable endeavor.

Sounders: With a 1-0 win Wednesday, Seattle is still undefeated at home.

• As much as I hate missing a day here, it’s going to happen again Saturday. Sorry. But all the links, etc., will return in June. Or, as you might call it, Sunday. Yep, it will be June, the first official month of summer and the last month of school, in just a few hours. Until later …