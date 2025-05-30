An online petition to recall Gov. Bob Ferguson has 37,000 signatures. Here’s why

By Simone Carter The Peninsula Gateway </p><p>(Gig Harbor, Wash.)

A Western Washington gas station worker is spearheading an online signature-gathering effort to recall Gov. Bob Ferguson because he signed a budget that includes roughly $9 billion in new taxes.

As of Friday morning, the Change.org petition had attracted nearly 37,000 signatures. Change.org also gave the campaign a boost by posting about it on social media, including X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

On May 20, Ferguson signed the operating budget approved by the legislature before it adjourned at the end of April. Democratic lawmakers have argued that the added taxes are needed to preserve key services and close the gap between state spending and revenue. Their Republican counterparts begged to differ.

Shannon Soderlund, who works at a gas station in McCleary in eastern Grays Harbor County, launched the Change.org petition on May 21. She says Ferguson has shown a “disregard for the hardworking people of our state.”

“I’m a hard-working, middle-class taxpayer and gas station worker who simply wants our leaders to make our state more affordable, not tax us out of our homes,” the Change.org petition says.

Speaking with McClatchy, Soderlund said she expects the tax hikes to hurt small businesses, consumers and homeowners. Although she didn’t vote for Ferguson, she took issue with the idea that he raised taxes after campaigning on affordability.

“He just threw us all under the bus,” Soderlund said. “That’s how I feel.” A gas-station worker is demanding a recall of Washington Governor Bob Ferguson after he signed a $9 billion tax increase into law. She says Washingtonians like her can’t afford this increase. Now thousands of residents are signing her petition to remove him from office. Learn why… pic.twitter.com/MCUGG3RriZ – Change.org (@Change) May 22, 2025 Ferguson’s office responds to petition

Reached for comment, Brionna Aho, communications director for the Governor’s Office, wrote in an email that Ferguson inherited a $16 billion budget deficit. He’s faced deepening hostility from the federal government but took such challenges head-on, she said.

The governor pushed lawmakers to uncover billions of dollars in savings and efficiencies while safeguarding core services, Aho said. He insisted that budget writers lower their tax proposals, and they did – from as high as $21 billion down to $12 billion, before ultimately arriving at about $9 billion.

Ferguson vetoed another $25 million in spending, Aho noted.

“The governor stated that, while we cannot tax our way out of a $16 billion shortfall, we also cannot cut our way out of it without hurting the most vulnerable Washingtonians,” she said. “The budgets represent a balanced approach that protects core services and adopts billions in cuts and efficiencies, while making important investments in housing and K-12 education.” Washington state recall process

Although the Change.org petition is a symbol of many residents’ frustration with Ferguson, it isn’t a formal endeavor. Officially recalling a politician in Washington requires more legwork than gathering virtual signatures.

In a 2020 video posted on the University of Washington School of Law’s website, professor Hugh Spitzer explained that the state’s process can be cumbersome.

Washington bars recalling a public official for policy choices that some folks oppose or for political purposes, as well as for managerial blunders, Spitzer said. A recall could be a viable option if the official broke the law or committed malfeasance or misfeasance. A superior court would need to deem the charges sufficient to proceed.

Another major hurdle: Getting the requisite number of signatures from legal voters. That amount would need to equal 25% of the total votes cast for all gubernatorial candidates in the last election – or nearly 1 million signatures, since more than 3.8 million people voted for governor in November, according to the Secretary of State’s election results. If those signatures were turned in within 270 days, then there would be a recall election.

Say, theoretically, Ferguson were to get the boot? Democratic Lt. Gov. Denny Heck would fill the seat.

Soderlund, the creator of the Change.org petition, said in a Tuesday call that she wants to start a proper recall via the appropriate channels.

“There are so many people who support this Change.org petition,” she said, “so I’m sure they would be happy to sign an actual recall petition in person.”