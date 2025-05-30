Charlie Condon homers in Spokane Indians 8-3 loss to Everett

EVERETT – Charlie Condon has been productive in his return to the Spokane Indians, hitting .300 with a .447 on-base percentage in 38 plate appearances over eight games. But he hadn’t hit a home run – until Friday.

Condon launched a two-run homer in the first inning, his second professional homer and first since his second pro game on Aug. 7 in Tri-City – a span of 35 games.

The Colorado Rockies’ first-round pick, No. 2 overall, in the 2024 draft hit 37 homers for University of Georgia last year before embarking on his pro career.

Unfortunately, that was the only highlight of the game for the visitors as the Indians fell to the Everett AquaSox 8-3 in the fourth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field.

After Jared Thomas drew a walk to lead off the game, Condon got a hold of a 1-1 fastball and crushed it to the deepest part of the park, well over the tall center-field wall 380 feet from home plate to give the Indians (25-24) the early lead.

It went downhill from there.

Indians starter Jordy Vargas (0-4) walked the bases loaded with no outs in the second. His fourth walk of the inning forced in a run. He got two strikeouts, but a wild pitch allowed Josh Caron to trot home without a throw to tie it.

The AquaSox (23-25) pushed four across in the fourth against Indians reliever Braxton Hyde in his only inning of work. Josh Caron led off with a solo homer, his third of the season. Charlie Pagliarini tripled and scored, then Michael Arroyo clubbed a two-run home run, his eighth of the season.

Seattle Mariners top prospect Lazaro Montes crushed a long homer to right, a two-run shot, in the seventh to make it 8-2.

Everett starter Ryan Hawks and reliever Ben Hernandez retired 14 consecutive Indians batters from the third through seventh innings.

The Indians loaded the bases with one down in the ninth on Braylen Wimmer’s double and a pair of walks.

With two down, reliever Gabriel Sosa’s wild pitch brought in a run, but Tevin Tucker struck out to end the threat.

The series continues Saturday at 7:05 p.m.