Gas prices in WA go up for third straight week, reach highest level of 2025

By Daniel Schrager The Peninsula Gateway

After Washington gas prices fell earlier this spring, they appear to be back on the rise.

The average cost of a gallon of gas hit $4.42 on Thursday, according to AAA. That’s 4 cents higher than this time last week, and 14 cents higher than the average gas price a month ago.

AAA estimates that Washington’s average gas price is the third highest in the country, and well above the national average of $3.166. Nationally, gas prices fell by 3 cents this week, according to AAA, and have risen by less than a cent over the past month.

Only Hawaii and California have higher gas prices at $4.48 and $4.81, respectively.

On the year, prices are up nearly 50 cents from the $3.84 average measured the week of Dec. 30. There have been a few stretches, however, when prices declined. Prices fell for three straight weeks in late February and early March, and again for three weeks in April.

Prices are still lower than the $4.56 measured at this time last year. Why are Washington gas prices rising?

It’s common for gas prices to rise over the first half of the year only to drop during the fall and winter.

According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, demand for gas tends to increase as the weather warms up, driving the cost of gasoline higher.

“Americans start driving and consuming more gasoline when temperatures start warming up,” De Haan told McClatchy in a phone call in March.

According to De Haan, gas prices also get more expensive over the summer, when the Environmental Protection Agency requires the use of a cleaner but more expensive type of gasoline.

“It’s less volatile. So during the warmer months, when ozone can become challenging, the EPA requires us to use a cleaner version of gasoline, which is more costly,” De Haan said.

De Haan said that its production tends to be more complicated and its components more expensive, leading to an increase in gas prices over the summer.

“Winter gasoline is a bit more simple to produce. It contains more butane. Butane tends to be cheap, whereas summer gasoline contains less cheap butane and more expensive alkali,” De Haan said.

Last year, Washington gas prices peaked in April, according to EIA data, although they remained high through early June before falling steadily over the second half of the year.

The year before, gas prices rose throughout the summer, peaking in late September and early October. In 2022, Washington gas prices peaked in late June.