Guardians’ Kyle Manzardo impressive with his defensive skills when he’s not hitting home runs

By Joe Noga Tribune News Service

CLEVELAND – Kyle Manzardo is making the most of every opportunity he gets when the Cleveland Guardians put him at first base, showcasing some impressive defensive skills while filling in for Carlos Santana during a handful of games earlier this week.

Santana missed back-to-back starts with a sore hamstring, allowing the Coeur d’Alene native and former Washington State standout to play three consecutive games on the infield for the first time in his big league career. While the rookie has already established himself as an offensive threat, leading the team with 10 home runs and 28 RBIs despite batting just .212 with a .744 OPS, his defensive performance is what raised eyebrows during his journey to the majors.

Manzardo demonstrated not only solid glove work but also excellent decision-making in Monday’s 7-2 loss to the Dodgers. In the second inning, he fielded a hard-hit ball from Hyeseong Kim and immediately threw to second base to force out Michael Conforto.

The scenario repeated itself in the sixth inning with Conforto again on first. This time, Manzardo handled a slow chopper past the mound, spinning to deliver a perfect throw to Gabriel Arias at second for the force out.

Manager Stephen Vogt expressed confidence in Manzardo’s defensive development: “Kyle’s growth defensively has been incredible, especially given the lack of games over there,” Vogt said. “It’s a testament to his practice and his training. He takes ground balls and works at game speed every single day over at first, and (we have) no problem putting him over there at any time.”

Vogt credited Manzardo’s dedication for his defensive improvement.

“That play last night (in the sixth) was incredible to get the lead out at second just to recognize no one was going to be covering first. He trusts his throwing, he’s worked really hard at that.

“He keeps himself game ready despite maybe not playing there for two or three days at a time.”