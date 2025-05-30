Mount St. Helens visitor center to reopen this weekend with upgrades

By Jacquelyn Jimenez Romero Washington State Standard

The Mount St. Helens visitor center is reopening its doors with the first major renovations since it opened in 1986.

Starting on May 31, the center will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prior to the renovation, exhibits remained largely unchanged since they were first installed nearly four decades ago, and only six years after the volcano erupted. The center closed Sept. 30, 2024, and work began on upgrades with funding from the state.

The $1.1 million renovation will be centered around the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and the 1980 eruption and will feature more tactile, sensory, interactive exhibits tailored to kids and families.

Mount St. Helens is famous for its massive eruption on May 18, 1980, which killed 57 people, blasted away part of the mountain, and spewed about 540 million tons of ash.

The mountain has played a central role in the customs and culture of the Cowlitz Tribe and other Indigenous people across this region. Washington State Parks worked closely with the tribe to highlight its culture and traditions and provide visitors a holistic understanding of the mountain and the tribe’s perspective.

New exhibits include contemporary and historic works by Cowlitz artists and in the Cowlitz language. One of the exhibits includes a new film of a Cowlitz spiritual leader, Tanna Engdahl. Additionally, there are several short films that highlight the tribe’s use of natural resources.

Since the eruption, the mountain’s landscape has undergone significant changes. Scientists have since deepened their understanding of both the eruption and ongoing volcanic activity within the mountain, said Sarah Fronk, a spokesperson for Washington State Parks.

“The exhibits have been updated to reflect current science and to provide a broader story about the mountain’s long history of eruptions,” she added.

Visitors can expect an enhanced experience with hands-on learning through interactive displays and storytelling, along with improvements to the reception desk design and the flow of the building. Accessibility improvements have also been made inside and outside the building.

Some of the new offerings include a “Make-a-Quake” exhibit that lets you create your own shockwaves with a seismograph, a new and improved “walk-in” volcano that takes you inside a replica of the mountain, and a “Volcano Blasters” pinball machine.

There are also over 80 historic artifacts, volcanic rocks, a wetland exploration area, and a three-dimensional relief map of the mountain.

A new “Junior Volcano Explorer” activity booklet and badge program is also offered to kids.

Admission for children under 7 is free. The cost is $2.50 for youth ages 7 to 17 and $5 for adults.