State 1A/2B/1B track and field: Lakeside’s Mel Hatch wins discus; Valley Christian boys team builds 22-point lead

Colville’s Kalista Malone, left, competes in the State 1A girls 100-meter hurdles preliminaries Friday at the track and field championships at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima. (Lane Mathews)

YAKIMA – Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) junior Mel Hatch won the boys State 1A discus at 166 feet, 11 inches on Friday, the second day of the state track and field championships at Zaepfel Stadium at Eisenhower High School.

The Eagles boys are in second place in the team competition after two days with 24 points, trailing South Whidbey by 11 points. The girls team sits in fourth with 17 points.

Freeman junior Trenton Sandborn won the boys 2B high jump at 6-7, 2 inches off the meet record.

St. George’s senior Kaylee Clark won the girls 2B triple jump with a season-best 35-2. Her Dragons are in first place heading into Saturday with 30 points, six ahead of Rainier.

Valley Christian senior Joseph Steinbach won the boys 1B shot put with a personal-best 51-2½, topping the meet record he set last year of 50-5¾. VC junior Harrison Arnold won the boys 1B triple jump at 40-11¼. The Panthers boys team has a 22-point lead with 43 points.

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse junior Chloe Waddell won the girls 1B shot put at 39-½ and placed third in the javelin with a PR of 116-11.

1A

Boys: Lakeside sophomore Porter Fain was third in discus with a PR of 156-3.

Girls: Colville senior Makenna Morgan placed sixth in triple jump with a PR of 33-93/4. Lakeside junior Jillian Owen was second in javelin with a PR of 125-7. Freshman Emily Winborne was fourth at 124-8 and senior Reese Owen took fifth with a PR of 119-6.

2B

Boys: Northwest Christian senior Jalan Clark was third in high jump at 6-2 and Newport’s Damien Hamberg placed sixth at 5-10. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague senior Brody Boness finished fourth in shot put with a PR of 52-71/2.

St. George’s senior Braydon Bayless placed second in the long jump at 21-21/4 and Reardan senior Evan Krupke was third at 20-91/2.

Colfax senior Zachary Cooper finished second in pole vault at 14-6 and teammate Matthew Morgan was sixth at 11-6. Chewelah junior AJ Kent and Newport sophomore Lucas Croswhite tied for eighth at 11-0.

Girls: Freeman junior Nicole DuPont was fourth in triple jump at 34-5; Newport sophomore Joelle Brandtner placed fifth at 34-43/4 and St. George’s junior Rachel Sudlow finished seventh at 34-3.

Freeman sophomore Logan Pecht placed eighth in the discus at 102-2 and finished third in high jump at 5-3. DuPont placed fourth in high jump at 5-2 and teammate Anneke Haskins tied for eighth at 4-10.

1B

Boys: St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse sophomore Brody Fleming was second in javelin at 168-2. Valley Christian junior Peter Rehwaldt placed fourth with a PR of 165-10 and Selkirk junior Jameson Davis finished sixth at 156-11.

Selkirk senior Spencer Duty was sixth in triple jump at 39-7.

Girls: Wellpinit senior Danea Norman placed eighth in shot put at 33-¾.