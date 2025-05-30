State baseball: Freeman advances to 2B championship; Chewelah, ACH reach third-place games

Freeman pitcher Nash McLean is hoisted by catcher Cooper Florence after the Scotties knocked off Chewelah 2-1 in a State 2B semifinal at Carlon Park in Selah on May 30, 2025. (LANE MATHEWS)

Nash McLean tossed three innings of shutout relief and second-seeded Freeman (23-2) edged sixth-seeded Chewelah (22-5) 2-1 in a State 2B semifinal at Archer Field at Carlon Park in Selah on Friday.

The Scotties advance to the state title game on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Cougars play in the third-place game at 1 p.m.

Chewelah took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on Dekota Acosta’s RBI single. Freeman rallied for two in the fifth. The tying run scored on an error, then Jack Florence reached on a bunt single to bring in Jackie Smith with the go-ahead run.

McLean entered in the fifth and went the rest of the way, allowing one hit, walking two and striking out three to earn the win. Florence started for Freeman and struck out seven over four innings.

Luke McGuire went the distance for Chewelah. He allowed two runs, both unearned, on three hits. He walked four and struck out nine.

1B

DeSales 4, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 1: Sal Sisk allowed one run on two hits with no walks and eight strikeouts over 62/3 innings and the second-seeded Fighting Irish (22-4) beat the third-seeded Warriors (18-4) in a State 1B semifinal at Archer Field.

Malachi Raymond went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBIs for DeSales, which faces top-seeded Liberty Christian (18-2) in the state title game Saturday.

Max Grindy went 1 for 2 with two walks and an RBI for ACH. The Warriors take on fourth-seeded Naselle (15-5) in the state third-place game Saturday.