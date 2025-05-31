Michael Prosecky closes out May with strong start, Spokane Indians hold off Everett 6-3

EVERETT – Michael Prosecky closed out the month of May with yet another strong pitching performance. The 24-year-old lefty may soon find himself being challenged by an organization that isn’t afraid to promote from within.

Prosecky allowed two runs – on two solo homers – and struck out seven over six innings and the Spokane Indians held off the Everett AquaSox 6-3 in the fifth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field on Saturday.

Prosecky gave up homers leading off the fifth and sixth innings, but otherwise allowed just three more hits and one walk. He threw a season-high 102 pitches, 69 for strikes. In May, Prosecky made six starts and allowed more than two runs just once.

The Indians (26-24) managed eight hits in a group effort. Shortstop Andy Perez went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Braylen Wimmer added two hits and an RBI while Jared Thomas, Cole Messina and Jean Perez both knocked in runs.

Messina’s RBI single in the third inning gave the Indians a 3-0 lead, then Perez delivered a two-run double in the fifth. Thomas added an RBI single in the sixth inning as Spokane built a 6-1 lead.

Josh Caron led off the sixth with a solo homer, but Prosecky (5-3) battled back to get the next three in order to finish his appearance on a good note.

Everett (23-26) got a run off reliever Stu Flesland (Mt. Spokane) in the seventh, but Cade Denton got the final four outs – three via strikeout – to earn his first save of the season. Denton closed out the game with a swinging strikeout of highly-touted Seattle Mariners prospect Lazaro Montes with runners on first and second base.

Seattle Mariners 2024 first-round draft pick Jurrangelo Cijntje started for Everett and stumbled through two innings, giving up three runs in the process. He allowed a hit and a walk to start the third inning then left the game with a trainer.

The Indians go for the series win on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. in Everett.