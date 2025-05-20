How to (wisely! safely!) pick out free furniture off the curb

When Erin Shuford found this wood and glass Biomorphic Coffee Table by Lane from the 1960s, it was in poor condition. But after refinishing the piece, she was able to restore it to like-new condition. MUST CREDIT: Erin Shuford (Erin Shuford/Erin Shuford)

By Dina Cheney Special to The Washington Post

Erin Shuford was driving home when she spotted a coffee table on the side of the road. The piece was scratched up and poorly painted, and she was about to drive on when she noticed its boomerang-shaped silhouette. It was a Biomorphic Coffee Table by Lane from the 1960s. Shuford, a Florida-based content creator and furniture flipper, knew it would be valuable if restored.

She was right. After stripping off the black paint and returning the piece to its original condition, Shuford sold it for $500 to a midcentury modern furniture warehouse.

“A lot of furniture thrown away is there for a reason,” Shuford said. “But sometimes you can find gems. Sometimes, something might look like trash when it’s not trash.” Here’s how to tell the difference.

Develop your street smarts

“Timing is everything,” said Jon DePompa, production manager at Schoenbauer Furniture Service in Maryland. “I know people who’ve found items worth thousands of dollars from driving around Georgetown University after school had just let out.” On a bulk trash pickup day in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Pixie Windsor, owner of Miss Pixie’s Furnishings & Whatnot in D.C., found a metal art deco desk in pristine condition. Several times a day, Shuford checks the Freebie Alerts app and Facebook Marketplace, jumping when she sees compelling finds. “Always be prepared,” she said. In her car, she keeps a blanket, tape measure, handheld flashlight, tweezers and gloves.

Look for wood

Seek out solid wood pieces with sturdy construction, as they tend to refinish well and hold their value, Oklahoma-based content creator, furniture artist and refinisher Deborah Meyers of Vintage Furniture Finds-Refinished by Deborah said in an email. A few dents or scratches shouldn’t deter you. “If you’re looking for vintage, don’t mind a little bit of character,” Shuford said. “Dings tell the story of the long life it’s lived.”

To help you identify a piece and assess its worth, check for labels or signatures inside drawers or on the back. Then conduct a Google image search to view pictures of the furniture in its original condition, which will reveal whether it contains wood, Shuford said. If furniture is made with particle board, pressboard, medium-density-fiberboard or laminate, you’ll probably want to leave it behind, DePompa said. These materials swell instantly when exposed to moisture and can’t be repaired, he said.

Forget fabrics

Fabric can retain odors, mold and mildew, DePompa said. But the bigger risk with upholstered pieces is bed bugs, said Seun Oladipupo, assistant professor of urban entomology at Ohio State University. These critters are elusive and multiply quickly. “Fighting an enemy you cannot see, how do you win?” he said. The adults can survive for up to five months without food, remaining still to conserve their energy. That is, until they catch a whiff of carbon dioxide: a sign of their prey. That’s when they pounce.

“The only way to make sure bed bugs won’t find you is if you don’t breathe out,” Oladipupo said. To increase their chances of securing another meal, the bugs congregate where humans spend most of their time: mattresses, sofas, chairs. Because eradicating them can be so difficult, Oladipupo recommends hiring professionals. One treatment costs an average of $2,000, and multiple treatments are often needed. In comparison, a new couch can seem like a bargain.

Check, then check again

Two hours into cleaning a midcentury modern dresser set she’d found, Shuford realized both items were infested with termites. She suddenly noticed one of the drawers was concave and riddled with holes. When she grabbed its side, the wood crumbled, and termite droppings avalanched to the floor. Since then, she’s had “no shame” when inspecting pieces on the curb. “I’ll pull out drawers, look in the body, in the back, inside drawers. I’ll shine a flashlight into the small crevices.”

To avoid critters of all kinds, check furniture scrupulously, including seams, joints, and cracks and underneath dust covers (on the bottoms of upholstered pieces). Even unupholstered items can contain bugs; it’s just easier to spot them on hard surfaces. Shed skin, brown dots and blood spots resembling paint splatters can reveal the presence of bed bugs, Shuford said. With the edge of a credit card, scrape the edges and seams of furniture, Oladipupo said. If you see debris come off, that’s another giveaway.

For extra caution, take a cue from Meyers and wrap items in plastic before loading them into your car. Once they’re in your shed or garage, set them on white paper or fabric. If insects such as termites or woodworms are present and move, they might cause dust and wood to accumulate underneath the item. On a light-colored surface, this buildup will be easier to see, DePompa said.

Make it shine

Once you’ve brought an item home, it’s time for some TLC. “People are surprised what a little bit of lemon oil and elbow grease will do for something that looks cloudy or hazy,” DePompa said. If possible, work outside and wear a mask and gloves. Then wipe down all exterior and interior solid surfaces with dish soap and water. If you encounter mold or stubborn grime, apply Simple Green All-Purpose Cleaner, first spraying it onto a microfiber cloth or rag. For persistent odors, sprinkle on baking soda, vacuuming after at least 24 hours, Shuford said. Then gild the lily by polishing the surface with lemon, orange or mineral oil (DePompa’s pick) or Mohawk Finishing Products OZ Cream Polish (Shuford’s go-to).