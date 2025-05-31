Motorcyclist dies in collision with water truck near Spirit Lake

A 70-year-old Hauser, Idaho, man died after the Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was riding collided with a water truck Saturday north of Spirit Lake, according to Idaho State Police.

The motorcyclist was traveling at about 10:20 a.m. north on Spirit Lake Cutoff Road, near Beare Road, when he lost control on a curve and went into the southbound lane, colliding with the truck, troopers said in a news release.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. Traffic in both directions of Spirit Lake Cutoff Road was stopped for about three hours.

ISP is investigating.