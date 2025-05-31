State 1A/2B/1B track and field: Senior Josie McLaughlin leads St. George’s girls to fourth straight team 2B title; Lakeside boys, girls finish second in 1A

St. George’s senior Josie McLaughlin capped her record-breaking high school career in style on Saturday, leading the Dragons to a fourth consecutive State 2B team title at the 1A/2B/1B track and field championships at Zaepfel Stadium at Eisenhower High School in Yakima.

McLaughlin won the girls 2B 800-meter race in a meet-record 2 minutes, 13.29 seconds – knocking more than 3 seconds off the previous record set by Lisa Schaures of Toutle Lake in 1993. McLaughlin also won the 400 in 58.86.

Junior Regan Thomas won the 3,200 in 11:42.53 and the pair helped St. George’s win the 4x400 relay for the ninth consecutive time in 4:05.27 – almost 10 seconds ahead of second place, with teammates Savvy Briceno and Kalea Schlenker.

McLaughlin added four state titles in all this week, bringing her total to 13 in track in her four years. She was state cross country champ as a sophomore with a second and fourth-place finish.

Team results

Lakeside finished second in the boys 1A team race with 66 points, edged out by a half-point by King’s. Lakeside girls were second as well with 73 points, 22 points behind champion King’s. Medical Lake girls placed 10th with 19 points.

Freeman won the boys 2B team title with 75 points, edging out St. George’s with 69. Reardan was fifth with 42 points, Northwest Christian seventh with 31 and Davenport ninth with 25 points.

Freeman’s girls finished second in 2B with 66.50 points. Davenport was sixth (40 points) and Northwest Christian eighth (29 points).

Valley Christian won the boys 1B team title with 106.5 points, 23 points higher than second place Evergreen Lutheran. Garfield-Palouse was third with 55 points and St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse was fourth with 39.

Gar-Pal’s girls team finished second in 1B with 64 points, 27 points behind champion Pope John Paul II. Valley Christian was third with 47 points and Oakesdale took sixth with 39 points.

Winners

1A: Lakeside junior Jett Winger set a boys 1A meet record in javelin at 202-feet, 6-inches. The boys 4x100 team (Winger, Brody Doran, Brady Nine, Bryan Delzer) won in 42.90, just 0.09 off the meet record.

Eagles senior Lacy Crabtree won the girls 100 hurdles in 14.59 and the 300 hurdles in 44.37. Lakeside girls 4x100 team (Brooklyn Stueckle, Crabtree, Macy Cummings, Layla Jones) won in 49.79 and took second in the 4x400 (Jones, Crabtree, Cummings, Lea Simonson) in 4:05.85.

Boys: Davenport sophomore David Coriell was second in the 100 in 11.09, St. George’s senior Braydon Bayless took fourth in 11.21 and Freeman senior Jared Bazar finished fifth in 11.23. Bayless placed second in the 200 in 22.12, Coriell was third in 22.23, Bazar finished fourth in 22.26 and Lind-Ritzville/Sprague junior Damon Schilling and senior Zach Klein finished fifth (22.51) and seventh (22.79).

Medical Lake sophomore Aiden Murillo was seventh in the 400 in 52.43. Lakeside junior Brody Doran took third in the 200 in 21.52 and teammate sophomore Bryan Delzer was sixth in 22.12. Colville sophomore Malik Ortiz placed seventh in the 3,200 in 9:34.00. Colville junior Isaiah Ortiz placed sixth in triple jump at 41-7.5 and Colville freshman Darnell Ah Loo was seventh at 41-3.5.

Lakeside was sixth in the 4x400 relay in 3:31.76.

Girls: Riverside junior Athena Jones was sixth in shot put at 37-8.75. Lakeside junior Jillian Owen placed fifth in pole vault at 10-0.

Lakeside junior Tea Simonson took fifth in the 800 in 2:21.07. Colville senior Kalista Malone placed fourth in 100 hurdles in 15.76 and fifth in the 300 hurdles in 47.28. Medical Lake junior Kaylee Dennler was fifth in the 3,200 in 11:30.70. ML sophomore Autumn Trout took sixth in the 400 at 1:02.02 and Lakeside freshman Layla Jones placed seventh in 1:02.24. ML freshman Aniela Daniels finished fifth in the 200 in 25.72.

Lakeside took second in 4x200 relay at 1:44.70. Medical Lake was fourth in the 4x100 in 50.69 and Riverside took fifth in 50.81.

2B: St. George’s senior Shawn Jones won the boys 800 at 1:53.73, less than one second behind his meet record set last year. Jones also won the boys 400 in 51.29, bringing his career total to eight titles.

Freeman junior Trenton Sandborn won the boys 110 hurdles in 14.64 and junior Tyce Gilbert won the 300 hurdles in 39.45. The Scotties boys 4x100 relay (Gilbert, Jaetyn Cole, Cody Cayce, Jared Bazar) won in 43.56, just 0.12 off the meet record.

Reardan won the boys 4x400 relay (Jakari Singleton, Blake Wynecoop, Evan Krupke, Gabe Branstetter) in 3:25.29, less than one second off the meet record.

NWC senior Colby Shamblin won the boys javelin by nearly 50 feet with a meet record of 225-2. His throw was just 2 feet, 9 inches short of the state overall record, held by Sean Keller of Heritage set in 2012.

Freeman senior Dakota Daines won the girls long jump at 16-10.5 and was fourth in the 100 in 12.81. The Scotties won the girls 4x200 relay (Anneke Haskins, Rylee Russell, Daines, Fiona Anderson) at 1:35.23.

Davenport junior Glenna Soliday won the girls 100 hurdles in a meet record 14.67, and the 300 hurdles in 45.99. She placed third in the 200 in 25.84.

Boys: Reardan senior Gabe Branstetter was second in the 800 at 1:55.74, Davenport senior Tommy Furman placed third at 1:56.66 and Freeman junior Josiah Bessire took fifth at 2:00.48. Newport sophomore Lucas Croswhite was second in 110 hurdles in 15.55. Freeman junior Tyce Gilbert was third in the 400 in 51.84 and Liberty junior Jack Johnson took fifth in 52.71.

Reardan senior Jakari Singleton was second in the 300 hurdles in 39.87, Freeman’s Sandborn was fourth in 40.96, Chewelah senior Benjamin Thomason placed sixth in 42.18 and St. George’s junior Jake Werner took eighth in 42.76. NWC sophomore Eli Vlietstra placed third in the 3,200 in 10:00.08, Chewelah freshman Justice Whittekiend was seventh in 10:20.80 and Freeman junior Josiah Kann took eighth in 10:22.06.

Freeman senior Brayden Ellis was fourth in javelin at 166-10.

St. George’s was second in the 4x100 in 43.68 and the 4x400 in 3:29.72. Freeman was fourth in the 4x400 in 3:33.55 and Colfax took seventh in 3:38.03. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague was seventh in the 4x100 in 45.06.

Girls: StG’s Briceno was second in the 800 in 2:20.20 and third in the 400 in 1:00.04. StG’s Thomas took fourth in the 800 in 2:22.21 and Davenport junior Josie Wynecoop placed sixth in 2:25.39. Wynecoop took seventh in the 3,200 in 12:26.15. Freeman sophomore Fiona Anderson took fifth in the 100 in 13.06 and St. George’s junior Kalea Schlenker finished sixth in 13.11.

Chewelah sophomore Amber Eppel placed third in the 3,200 in 11:58.88, NWC junior Allie Robertson was fourth in 12:03.35, St. George’s sophomore Delaney Nachreiner took sixth in 12:11.03 and NWC senior Myah Allen was eighth in 12:33.27.

Chewelah sophomore Rin Parsons took sixth in the 200 in 26.37 and seventh in the 400 in 1:03.56. NWC sophomore Faith Hamilton was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 49.22, Freeman junior Anneke Haskins placed sixth in 50.85 and Davenport freshman Charlotte Soliday took eighth in 51.12.

Northwest Christian sophomore Rylie Rettedal was third in long jump at 16-7, St. George’s senior Kaylee Clark placed fourth at 15-10.75 and Newport sophomore Joelle Brandtner finished fifth at 15-10.5. Kettle Falls senior Ella Johnson took third in shot put at 37-4.25 and Colfax senior Dory Doty was fifth at 35-8.5.

Davenport finished eighth in 4x200 relay at 1:53.38. Freeman was third in the 4x100 in 50.90 and St. George’s took sixth in 52.19.

1B: Republic junior David Jackson set a meet record in the boys 100 in 11.14 and barely missed a second record, winning the 200 in 22.62 – just 0.17 off the mark. SJEL sophomore Brody Fleming won the boys high jump at 6-2. VC senior Westin Madden won the 3,200 in 9:59.56 and took second in the 800 at 1:57.86. Gar-Pal (Isaiah Hightree, Kieran Snekvik, Brendan Snekvik, Liam Cook) won the boys 4x400 relay in 3:35.37.

Gar-Pal sophomore Kyra Branter set two girls 1B meet records: the triple jump at 36-2.75 and the 100-meter dash in 12.38. She just missed a third, winning the 200 in 25.57 – just 0.10 off the record. Oakesdale (Lyla Kjack, Megan Crider, Lucy Hockett, Grace Perry) won the girls 4x400 relay in 4:14.87.

Boys: VC senior Joseph Steinbach placed second in discus at 149-4, Gar-Pal junior Liam Cook was fourth at 137-5, SJEL senior Avery Anderson took sixth at 127-2 and Oakesdale sophomore Aidan Palumbo finished eighth at 123-2. VC junior Harrison Arnold was fourth in high jump at 5-10 and sophomore Wyatt Madden was sixth at 5-10.

Gar-Pal senior Brendan Snekvik was third in the 800 at 2:00.16 and second in the 3,200 in 10:11.92. Gar-Pal senior Kieran Snekvik was fourth in the 800 in 2:00.19 and the 3,200 in 10:17.77. VC junior Wesley Henderson and senior Preston Arnold were fifth (2:01.82) and seventh (2:03.14) in the 800; Cusick sophomore Richard Sandwick was eighth at 2:05.73. Arnold was third in the 3,200 in 10:12.77 and Sandwick finished seventh in 10:43.10.

SJEL sophomore Brady Fleming was second in the 100 in 11.36 and Wilbur-Creston-Keller senior Chase Lutton took fourth in 11.52. Lutton was third in the 400 in 53.39, Selkirk junior Jameson Davis was fourth in 54:12, Gar-Pal’s Cook took fifth in 54.23 and Selkirk senior Nathan Rasmussen placed seventh in 55.08. VC’s Arnold was fifth in the 300 hurdles in 41.90 and Wellpinit senior Julian Rima took sixth in 42.69. Lutton added a third medal for the day, placing second in the 200 in 22.87.

Valley Christian was third in the 4x100 in 45.87 and second in the 4x400 in 3:36.18. Selkirk was third in the 4x400 in 3:37.79 and Republic was eighth in 3:48.56.

Girls: SJEL senior Emery Molina finished second in pole vault at 8-9. WCK senior Layla Delp was second in triple jump at 35-5, Oakesdale junior Bradyn Henley took fourth at 33-10.75 and Northport freshman Kate Beardslee placed fifth at 33-3.25. Wellpinit senior Danea Norman finished second in discus at 118-1, SJEL sophomore Rowdie Broeckel was seventh at 105-5 and VC freshman Trinity Steinbach took eighth at 105-1.

Gar-Pal senior Courage Hightree took second in the 800 in 2:23.62 and fourth in the 3,200 in 12:16.18; Oakesdale senior Lucy Hockett was third in the 800 in 2:25.78, VC junior Aubre Hopson placed fourth in 2:26.94 and VC senior Melissa Walker finished sixth in 2:30.27. Odessa senior Reegan Carstensen placed third in 100 hurdles in 16.60. Odessa junior Alexis Eden took fifth in the 100 in 13.11. Walker took fifth in the 3,200 in 12:18.81 and Republic eighth grader Gabriella Gliddon was eighth in 12:29.25. Oakesdale sophomore Grace Perry took third in the 400 in 1:02.38, teammate freshman Lyla Kjack placed fifth in 1:04.16, VC senior Aundreya Arnold was sixth in 1:04.46 and VC’s Hopson finished eighth in 1:06.50. Perry finished seventh in the 200 in 27.74. Gar-Pal junior HettyLee Laughary placed seventh in the 300 hurdles in 52.60.

Valley Christian placed fourth in the 4x100 relay in 53.12, second in 4x200 relay at 1:51.23 and fourth in 4x400 in 4:23.26. Oakesdale was eighth in the 4x200 in 1:59.59. Odessa was second in the 4x100 relay in 52.50.