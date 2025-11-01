Prep roundup: GSL girls soccer teams to face each other in 4A, 3A district title games; Ferris, CV volleyball win play-in matches

Roundup of Saturday’s District 6 girls soccer and volleyball tournaments.

Girls soccer

4A

Mead 1, Chiawana 0: Rylee Vanos converted a free kick from 22 yards out for the go-ahead goal in the 77th minute and the visiting fourth-seeded Panthers (10-2-6) shut out the top-seeded Riverhawks (15-3-1) in a semifinal.

Mead faces second-seeded Lewis and Clark in the district championship game on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Both teams advanced to state.

Lewis and Clark 4, Richland 0: Charlotte Dix scored two goals, assisted on another and the second-seeded Tigers (10-1-4) shut out the visiting third-seeded Bombers (13-3) in a semifinal at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Ferris 5, Hanford 0: Hannah Orellana, Leah Weller and Kyrie Hertz each finished with a goal and an assist and the sixth-seeded Saxons (5-6-2) eliminated the seventh-seeded Falcons (6-11) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Ferris will travel to top-seeded Chiawana on Tuesday for a loser-out game.

Gonzaga Prep 2, Kamiakin 1 (OT): Kaiya Weiler scored the winning goal in the 88th minute and the visiting eighth-seeded Bullpups eliminated the fifth-seeded Braves.

Laura Thompson scored the equalizer in the 43rd minute for G-Prep, which will travel to third-seeded Richland on Tuesday for a loser-out game.

3A

Mt. Spokane 7, Kennewick 1: Avery Davidson scored three goals, assisted on two others and the top-seeded Wildcats (10-1-4) defeated the visiting fourth-seeded Lions (8-8) in a semifinal.

Mt. Spokane will host third-seeded University in the district championship game on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Both teams will advanced to state.

University 1, Walla Walla 0: Senior Paige Stolp scored the winning shootout goal and the visiting third-seeded Titans (8-2-6) defeated the second-seeded Blue Devils (8-10) in a semifinal.

Ridgeline 5, Central Valley 0: Quinn Mueller and Lydia Lynn scored two goals apiece and the fifth-seeded Falcons (10-5-1) eliminated the visiting ninth-seeded Bears (4-12-3). Gianna Moriniti also scored a goal for Ridgeline which plays second-seeded Walla Walla in a loser-out game on Tuesday.

Cheney 3, Southridge 0: Kaycee Curley, Victoria Baycroft and Molly Domrese scored one goal apiece and the visiting seventh-seeded Blackhawks (7-9-2) eliminated the sixth-seeded Suns (6-11). Cheney plays fourth-seeded Kennewick in a loser-out game on Tuesday.

2A

Deer Park 2, Clarkston 0: Sienna and Amaia Breneman scored one goal apiece and the fourth-seeded Stags (7-7-2, 4-6-2) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Bantams (2-13-1, 0-11-1) at Union Stadium.

Deer Park plays at top-seeded West Valley on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. in a semifinal.

East Valley 9, Rogers 1: Hayden Anderson scored four goals with an assist and the third-seeded Knights (9-4-4, 6-3-3) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Pirates (1-12-1, 0-6) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Navya Poflee scored three goals with an assist and Kaitlyn Marshall contributed six assists for East Valley, which play second-seeded Pullman on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. in a semifinal.

Northeast A

Lakeside 3, Colville 0: Tea Simonson, Izzy Delzer and Lainee Huggins scored one goal each and top-seeded Eagles (10-2-4, 7-0-0) defeated the visiting second-seeded Crimson Hawks (4-10-2, 3-4-0) in the league championship game at Spokane Falls Community College.

Lakeside advances to a District 5/6 crossover on Saturday at Royal HS. Colville faces Riverside on Tuesday for the league’s second spot in the crossover.

Riverside 6, Medical Lake 0: Ella Coston, Annie Davis and Alexia Johnson scored two goals each and the third-seeded Rams (7-8-1, 3-4-0) eliminated the visiting fourth-seeded Cardinals (5-7, 1-6). Bria Bickley made 12 saves for Medical Lake.

Volleyball

Ferris 3, Pasco 0: Fiona Kelly had eight kills and the visiting ninth-seeded Saxons (5-10) eliminated the eighth-seeded Bulldogs (2-15) in a District 6 4A play-in match. Kjersti Jacobson had 23 assists, seven aces, and 11 digs for Ferris, which plays at top-seeded Kamiakin in a first-round match on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

Central Valley 3, Walla Walla 2: The eighth-seeded Bears (5-10) eliminated the ninth-seeded Blue Devils (8-9) in a District 6 3A play-in match at University HS. Details were unavailable.

Lakeside 3, Medical Lake 0: Bella Tobeck had 13 kills and the Eagles (11-2) beat the visiting Cardinals (8-9) in the Northeast A tournament championship match. Neely Pedersen had 28 assists and 14 digs for Lakeside, which qualified for a District 5/6 crossover on Saturday.

Medical Lake 3, Riverside 0: The Cardinals (9-9) eliminated the Rams (5-14) in the NEA second-place match at Lakeside HS. Medical Lake advanced to a District 5/6 crossover. Details were unavailable.