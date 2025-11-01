Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke: America’s future runs through Idaho’s mountains

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke

The power lines that light our homes, the cell phones in our pockets, the batteries in our trucks, and the armor that protects our soldiers all depend on what lies beneath Idaho’s soil. Copper, cobalt, gold, phosphate, and antimony are some of the crucial materials that make modern life possible – and all these critical minerals can be found right here at home.

The Idaho Mining Association just wrapped up its industry conference in Boise with record-breaking attendance. This annual gathering continues to grow and serves as an essential reminder to us all about the importance of mining.

For too long now, America has relied on other nations to supply what we once produced ourselves. This dependence has a cost. The minerals that make our economy run have become forms of leverage in the hands of foreign powers. If we lose control of these supply chains, we lose more than our economic footing. We lose our ability to lead.

Under President Trump, there is a renewed push to bring back domestic mining and production. Our federal agencies have been told to prioritize critical mineral projects in a concerted effort to secure the future of American energy and technology.

Now, Idaho is playing a vital role in that mission.

Our state sits atop some of the most valuable mineral reserves in North America. The cobalt in Lemhi County is needed to build batteries for phones and energy storage systems; the phosphate patches near Soda Springs provide the key ingredient to manufacturing fertilizer; and the gold and antimony at Idaho’s most recently permitted Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Mine are indispensable for our military operations and national defense.

Mining in the U.S. does more than simply uncover critical minerals; here, we also prioritize the safety and longevity of our lands and water. Up at Stibnite, Perpetua Resources is preparing to restore a scarred landscape left behind by historic mining a century ago. So not only will this modern mine supply critical antimony, a mineral we currently rely on from China, it will restore a piece of Idaho’s natural landscape and provide quality jobs for Idahoans. The Gem State is proving that production and protection can go hand in hand.

Critical minerals are not always found in the most convenient places. They are tucked beneath mountains or spread thin across plains. But these minerals exist here, and we need to do what we can now to ensure we have a continuous supply for our future generations.

But to get there, Washington must modernize its approach to resource development. Permitting delays that stretch for years or even decades do not strengthen oversight, they strangle American opportunity. It is time for a federal permitting process that balances reasonable business opportunity with environmental responsibility.

Mining once carried a reputation shaped by practices of decades and even centuries past, when technology was limited and environmental understanding was in its infancy. Today, the industry looks very different. Modern mining is built on innovation, responsibility and stewardship. Idaho is showing how practical conservation can protect the lands we love and provide the minerals essential to securing our nation’s future.

In the years ahead, America will need to decide whether it wants to be a nation that relies on its rivals or a nation that relies on itself. Idaho is ready to help answer that question.

Scott Bedke is Idaho’s 44th lieutenant governor and previously served 11 terms in the State House, including a decade as Speaker.