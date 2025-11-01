Russia denounces ‘excessive’ U.S. military force in Caribbean, backs Venezuela

Reuters

Russia’s foreign ministry denounced on Saturday “excessive military force” by the United States in the Caribbean Sea deployed as part of a drive against drug trafficking and reaffirmed its support for Venezuela’s leaders.

“We firmly denounce the use of excessive military force in carrying out actions in anti-drugs operations,” foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a commentary on her ministry’s website.

“Such actions are in violation of both U.S. domestic legislation … and the norms of international law.”

A U.S. campaign in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific against what Washington says is the illegal drug trade has targeted at least 14 boats and killed 61 people.

The United States has built up a large military presence in the Caribbean in recent months, with fighter jets, warships and thousands of troops.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and has occupied large swaths of territory, drawing broad international condemnation.

In her comments, Zakharova said Russia “confirms our firm support for the Venezuelan leadership in defending its national sovereignty.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro signed a strategic partnership agreement in Moscow in May.

Maduro has repeatedly alleged that the United States is hoping to drive him from power.