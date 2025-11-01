Spokane Chiefs drop second home decision to Everett in seven days 7-2

The Spokane Chiefs couldn’t stay out of the penalty box and the U.S. Division-leading Everett Silvertips were more than happy to take advantage of the situation.

Rhys Jamieson scored two power play goals, Seattle Kraken prospect Julius Miettinen added a pair of goals and the visiting Silvertips beat the Chiefs 7-2 at the Arena on Saturday. It’s the Chiefs’ second home loss to Everett in seven days.

Everett (13-1-1-0) went 4 of 7 on the power play. Nolan Chastko, Carter Bear and Rylan Pearce added goals for Everett. Goalie Raiden LeGall made 33 saves.

The Chiefs (8-7-0-0) got goals from Coco Armstrong and Ethan Hughes. They went 0 for 5 on the power play, lowering their league-worst percentage to 7.1% (4 for 56).

The Chiefs played without forwards Mathis Preston, Owen Martin and Smyth Rebman as an illness is making its way through the locker room.

The Chiefs’ eighth-rated penalty kill wiped out Everett’s first two power play opportunities, which came within four minutes of each other early in the first period.

The Silvertips went back to the power play later in the period with Gavin Burcar off for tripping. This time they cashed in when Jamieson knocked in a rebound from the top of the crease with 2:47 left in the period for his second goal of the season.

Everett made it 2-0 just two minutes, two seconds later when Miettinen scored his ninth of the season on a breakaway.

But Armstrong cleaned up a loose puck in the Everett crease for his fifth goal of the season with just 16 seconds left in the period to make it 2-1.

Chastko scored with two seconds left on an early second period power play for a 3-1 lead, and the Chiefs responded less than a minute later as Hughes beat LeGall for his second goal of the season.

HUGHES WITH THE ANSWER 🔄



Ethan Hughes brings us back within one with help from Chase Harrington and Owen Schoettler at 4:37 in the second!#GoChiefsGo pic.twitter.com/UvLaieOP0p — Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) November 2, 2025

But Jamieson picked up his second power play goal of the night midway through the period and Miettinen scored again just six seconds before intermission to make it 5-2.