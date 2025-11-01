This day in history: The great razor-blade scare for Halloween candy had begun

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: About 30 members of the Spokane Treasure Hunters’ club were stationed at the city’s fire stations to scan trick-or-treat candy for metal.

A nationwide scare about razor blades or pins being embedded in candy had parents nervous. Club members ran their metal detector over trick-or-treat bags.

“We didn’t run across anything and we were busy all night,” a firefighter said.

“I think the effort was well worth the peace of mind,” said a club member.

Police did receive one report of an apple with a razor blade, but no one was injured.

From 1925: Tribal members stole the show at the gigantic Halloween Parade, which marked the end of the Northwest Indian Congress.

The Spokesman-Review estimated a crowd of 50,000 on the streets, and called it a “gorgeous spectacle,” with the “tepees and the ponies and the war bonnets.”

“The campfire scene of the second float illuminated the second princess, with her red blanket robes, embroidered in wampum and ermine,” the S-R reported.

The parade had plenty of non-Indian floats and participants as well, many in Halloween costumes.

“The Mother Goose people, the spooks and the witches were there.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1800: John Adams becomes the first president to live in the White House.

1950: Celtics forward Chuck Cooper becomes the first African American to play in the NBA.

1993: The Maastricht Treaty comes in effect, creating the European Union.