Joey Florence: Idaho’s clinical workforce must be strengthened through education

By Joey Florence

As a proud fourth-generation Idahoan and practicing family physician, I am deeply invested in the health and well-being of all Idahoans. We currently rank 50th in physicians per capita, a burden felt most heavily by our rural communities. We must strengthen our clinical workforce through a robust medical education system. My name is Dr. Joey Florence, a graduate of the Idaho WWAMI program and a medical student preceptor (a physician who trains students). Now, more than ever, Idaho needs to invest in its future physicians to ensure every Idahoan has access to quality care.

The Idaho WWAMI program – a groundbreaking partnership between the state of Idaho, the University of Idaho and the University of Washington School of Medicine – has been a lifeline for our state’s health care system for over 53 years. It provides Idaho with a dedicated pipeline of skilled physicians, offering 40 Idaho students each year a seat at the University of Washington’s nationally renowned medical school. Similar programs in Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Washington give our students diverse training experiences in both rural and urban settings, preparing them to serve where they are needed most.

Idaho WWAMI’s track record speaks for itself. Graduates choose to practice medicine in Idaho. Idaho WWAMI has produced nearly 800 physicians. Over half of those have chosen to return to Idaho, and 72% of all WWAMI grads have come to Idaho to practice. With 260 clinical rotation slots across 42 sites statewide and a network of over 600 committed faculty, the program effectively bridges the gap between medical education and community health needs. Its focus on primary care and rural health – hallmarks of the University of Washington’s mission – directly align with Idaho’s health care priorities. As a public program, Idaho WWAMI’s core purpose is to serve Idahoans first, ensuring our state’s health workforce remains sustainable and local.

Following the 2025 legislative session, the Idaho State Board of Education is convening a Medical Education Workgroup to shape Idaho’s medical training future. This initiative must recognize Idaho WWAMI as the model upon which future efforts are built. We should expand and strengthen this proven program, ensuring that Idaho’s unique training needs are met while preserving the excellent education that Idaho WWAMI provides.

Now is the time to act. Emerging Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) federal grant dollars will be disbursed to Idaho soon. Our state should prioritize funding policies that support an expansion of our medical education opportunities. By leveraging all available resources, including RHTP dollars, we can fully fund and grow medical education in Idaho by developing innovative incentives – including grants, loan repayment programs and targeted scholarships – to attract and retain medical students, residents and preceptors committed to serving Idaho’s communities. Investing in these pathways is an investment in Idaho’s health – one that guarantees our rural populations will have access to the exceptionally well-trained health care they deserve.

Let us unite behind a shared vision: a healthier Idaho, supported by a strong, dedicated clinical workforce. It’s within our reach. Let’s prioritize our medical education system today. The health care of our rural communities depends on it.

Dr. Joey Florence, MD, is an Idahoan, born and raised in Boise. After completing her family medicine training, Florence completed an additional fellowship year of training in sports medicine. In addition to her sports medicine specialty, she practices full spectrum family medicine including obstetrics and inpatient medicine.