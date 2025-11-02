Letters to the Editor for Sunday, Nov. 2

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Usk ‘data center’ deserves real scrutiny

Eastern Washington Rep. Michael Baumgartner recently praised the “Merkle Standard Data Center Project” in Usk as a regional economic success (“Your Voice in Congress,” Oct. 25). But public filings and company statements tell a very different story. The former Ponderay Newsprint Mill has become a large-scale cryptocurrency mining site owned by Allrise Capital and operated as Merkle Standard through a joint venture with Bitmain Technologies Ltd. – a mining hardware company based in Beijing, China. In 2022, Merkle Standard and Bitmain announced plans to build up to 500 megawatts of mining infrastructure in Usk, with Bitmain providing foreign capital, hardware and technical expertise. Merkle confirmed the purchase of more than 4,000 Bitmain S19 Pro and Hydro rigs for the site (PR Newswire, Feb. 2022; Cointelegraph, Feb. 2022) – equipment designed solely for Bitcoin mining, not data processing or cloud services.

After China banned crypto-mining in 2021, much of that industry shifted overseas – including to rural U.S. towns like Usk. The Pend Oreille PUD granted large power allocations based on promises of reopening the mill and creating local jobs – promises that never materialized. Instead, this highly automated operation consumes immense power while providing minimal economic benefit.

What value is Pend Oreille County actually receiving? Are local ratepayers subsidizing a foreign-linked enterprise? Why are our state and federal governments allowing projects like this to quietly absorb grid capacity with little transparency or oversight? Before celebrating, our leaders should focus on protecting U.S. energy security – not undermining it.

Norm Anheier

Newport, Wash.

Baumgartner’s constituents paying the price

Rep. Michael Baumgartner is lying to the people of Washington’s 5th District. He claims Senate Democrats are “holding the government hostage” and pushing “free health care for noncitizens,” twisting reality to cover up the consequences of Republican policy choices. These falsehoods jeopardize his constituents. Senate Democrats oppose the Republican-proposed continuing resolution because it fails to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies and would cut Medicaid – programs that millions, including families in our district, rely on for their health and survival.

Baumgartner’s lies are not harmless rhetoric – they are dangerous. His refusal to support a responsible CR guarantees furloughed federal workers, stalled services and families who will go without the SNAP benefits they rely on. Elderly residents, people with disabilities, veterans, military families, foster families and the working poor will face empty pantries, skipped meals and impossible choices. These are not abstract statistics – they are our neighbors, our friends and our children. Everyday Baumgartner spreads lies, he intensifies their suffering and blocks the solutions that could prevent real hunger and hardship.

The administration could use USDA reserves to maintain SNAP benefits for November, but it has chosen not to. And this comes as it sends $40 billion in aid to Argentina, directly contradicting the “America First” principle that many of Baumgartner’s voters supported.

Voters in the 5th District deserve honesty, integrity and leadership. They deserve representatives who protect their constituents’ health and food security, not politicians who lie about the facts and play games with people’s lives.

Elisanne McCutchen

Springdale, Wash.

Washington unemployment system in crisis

Washingtonians are facing severe delays in unemployment claims, causing financial, health and logistical hardships. Chronic under-staffing, poor communication and lack of guidance for complex claims leave residents struggling to access essential resources like food, medication and housing.

The current government shutdown has exacerbated these delays to ridiculous measures, worsening an already strained system. Many residents report repeated attempts to contact the Employment Security Department (ESD) with no resolution. This systemic failure threatens not just individual well-being, but the stability of communities across the state.

I urge Gov. Bob Ferguson, the legislature and ESD leadership to take immediate action to ensure claims are processed efficiently, fairly and transparently. Residents experiencing delays should follow up weekly, call and email ESD, and write to their state representatives. Our collective voices must be heard clearly to prevent further harm.

Lives, health and financial stability are at stake. The state must invest in staffing, technology and resources, so all Washingtonians can access the support they need without undue hardship.

Tanya J. Larkin

Elk

County assessor should wish to serve all of our community

Recently, my husband and I were unfortunately required to approach the Spokane County Assessor’s Office and County Assessor Tom Konis. We felt it was a negative experience.

My husband is a 100% service-connected disabled Vietnam War-era U.S. veteran. He has been diagnosed as missing one-quarter of his brain from his time in the U.S. military. I am 77 years of age, with TBI and active grand mal epilepsy.

Mr. Tom Konis and his department should have been aware of these things because I’d tactfully, frequently told them.

Nobody is sorrier about these issues than I am. It is my feelings that “civil servants,” such as Assessor Konis and his staff, should be servants … individuals helping all of the public, doing so with professionalism, cheerfulness and tact.

It is my deepest belief that civil servants who do not wish to serve and assist all facets of the public in this manner should be released ASAP.

I think this is true especially in regard to the elderly, elderly disabled and 100% disabled U.S. veterans in our community.

Catherine Ann Humberg

Spokane