More than a third of drivers disobey ‘Move Over’ laws, study finds

By Tim Harlow Minnesota Star Tribune

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have laws requiring motorists to move over at least one lane or slow down when passing an emergency or service vehicle stopped on the side of the road with lights flashing.

They typically are called “Slow Down, Move Over” laws, aimed at protecting emergency responders, maintenance workers and motorists stranded on the side of the road.

Yet more than a third of drivers did neither, according to a study issued last week by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

Last year, 46 people nationwide – law enforcement, tow truck drivers, fire and EMS crew members and maintenance personnel – working roadside incidents were struck and killed by passing motorists.

“Every responder lost is a father, mother, son or daughter who didn’t make it home,” said Brynna Knapp, a spokeswoman with AAA Minnesota. “We need drivers to understand that slowing down and moving over isn’t just the law, it’s a lifesaving act.”

Researchers analyzed the actions of more than 12,360 drivers passing incident scenes in 13 states and caught on traffic cameras. They found 36% of drivers neither reduced their speed nor moved over.

When drivers did comply, most motorists moved over a lane but neglected to slow down, even in states where there is a specific directive to do so, the study’s authors wrote.

In Minnesota, when traveling on a road with two or more lanes going in the same direction, drivers must move over one full lane from a stopped ambulance, fire truck, law enforcement squads and road maintenance and construction vehicles with emergency lights activated.

Named after Ted Foss, a trooper who was hit and killed by a driver as he conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 90 near Winona in August 2000, Minnesota’s law also requires drivers to move over a lane when encountering a stalled or disabled vehicle with hazards flashing, and in cases where people are visibly present outside the vehicle, changes enacted by the Legislature in 2023.

When there is only one lane in each direction or heavy traffic prevents drivers from moving over, motorists must slow down when passing. Minnesota’s law does not specify how much a driver must reduce speed.

Failing to either change lanes or slow down “endangers other drivers and emergency professionals and can leave you facing a fine of more than $100,” the Department of Public Safety said.

The study’s authors conducted focus groups with 135 drivers across 10 states and found that “many participants were unsure of their state’s requirements or which vehicles were protected” as laws are slightly different from state to state.

AAA also found drivers don’t believe they will be stopped, another reason for noncompliance.

As of last week, nearly 1,500 drivers in Minnesota had been charged with breaking the state’s Move Over law this year. That compares with about 1,680 last year and 1,400 in 2023, according to court records.

“We do know that drivers who don’t move over are putting an unnecessary risk on those who are on the side of the road,” said Lt. Mike Lee with the State Patrol.

The study also found drivers said highly visible social and general media outreach campaigns such as the National Move Over Day held in October would help boost compliance.

AAA said adopting simplified and consistent language across all states, clarifying penalties to be effective and widely publicizing laws can lead to greater compliance.

“States can significantly enhance driver awareness, improve compliance with ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ laws, and ultimately create safer roadside environments for all road users,” the authors said.