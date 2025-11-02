State football: Matchups set for Week 10 Round of 32 games; Gonzaga Prep, Cheney, Mt. Spokane earn home games

The matchups for the Week 10 Round of 32 in Class 4A, 3A and 2A, and Round of 24 in 1A, were announced on Sunday by the Washington State Football Coaches Association seeding committees.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association will reseed the survivors for the state tournament brackets the following week.

Details about day/time/location for some games were not available at press time.

4A: Greater Spokane League champion Gonzaga Prep (9-0) will host Sunnyside (4-4) of the Big 9 on Friday at 6 p.m. G-Prep was ranked No. 3 in both the state media and coaches association final polls, and No. 4 in the WIAA RPI rankings. Mead (6-3) will travel to face Eastlake (4-4) of Sammamish.

The winner of Tuesday’s play-in game between Lewis and Clark (5-4) and Kamiakin (7-2) will travel to face Bethel (5-4) of Spanaway.

3A: GSL top 3A seed Cheney (8-1), which finished the regular season at No. 8 in the state in the RPI, will host Ferndale (4-5) of the Wesco League North Division on Friday at 6 p.m. at Roos Field. Mt. Spokane (7-2, No. 15 RPI) will host MCC second-place finisher Southridge (5-4) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Union Stadium.

The winner of Tuesday’s play-in game between University (4-5) and Walla Walla (3-6) will travel to face Eastside Catholic (7-1) on Friday.

2A: GSL 2A champ West Valley (8-1) will host the winner of Tuesday’s Aberdeen (6-3)/Mark Morris (4-5) play-in game. East Valley (5-4) travels to RPI No. 3 Orting (9-0), Pullman (4-5) faces RPI No. 1 Archbishop Murphy (8-0) and Rogers (5-4) travels to RPI No. 2 East Valley (Yakima) (8-0) on Saturday at 2 p.m..

1A: Northeast A champion Colville (7-2) hosts Caribou Trail League champion Omak (6-3), while Lakeside (4-4) travels to Rochester (7-2) of the Evergreen League on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Notes

The WSFCA does not publish official seed information for the Round of 32 since the WIAA reseeds for the state bracket the following week. But a closer look at the Week 10 matchups provides a baseline for projecting state seeds.

In 4A, Gonzaga Prep’s matchup is listed third behind Puyallup and Lake Stevens, the Nos. 1 and 2 ranked teams by RPI in the state. Last year, the undefeated Bullpups were awarded the fifth seed in the state bracket and had to play back-to-back weeks in the Seattle and Vancouver areas in the state quarter and semifinals.

In 3A, Cheney’s game was listed seventh, one spot higher than their RPI ranking, while Mt. Spokane was at 11, four spots higher than their RPI ranking of 15.

The GSL 2A participants were not highly respected by the seeding committee. West Valley – which has lost once this season and allowed just 80 points in nine games, is ranked No. 10 in RPI – is the unofficial 16 seed. Pullman, Rogers and East Valley are matched up with road games against the top three teams in the classification.