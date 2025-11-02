These cats do it for glory, not salmon. (Actually, it’s the salmon)

By Sui-Lee Wee New York Times

BANGKOK – The champion competitive eater stood on a table in front of dozens of people and methodically attacked the salmon.

“We don’t encourage forcing them to compete,” the master of ceremonies said, in a 2-acre exhibition hall in Bangkok’s northern suburbs. “Let them be as normal as they can. We’re having fun here.”

But Kimmon – a mixed-breed cat – seemed to know exactly what his mission was. He did not stop until he had devoured a tablespoon of the salmon treat that his owner had furiously squeezed from the pouch into his mouth.

His time: 49.42 seconds. His ranking: first. His prize: more food.

“Speed eating is his thing,” said Chutiwan Kusoljittakorn, Kimmon’s owner and a pet content creator. “He usually has a grumpy face but lights up if there’s food in front of him.”

In the past year, Kimmon, part Scottish fold and part Thai stray, has placed in the top three in five eating races.

Competitive eating is an increasingly popular sport for pets in Thailand. In Thai, it is known as “cat-licking,” which evokes a decidedly different image.

It is just one of the many pet competitions that pop up in Bangkok every few months. There have been contests for cats that look like cows, skateboarding dogs and orange-colored cats.

They are testament to the country’s growing pet industry, which the government has forecast to hit roughly $1.8 billion next year. Thailand, which was already one of the world’s leading exporters of pet food, now has the biggest pet sector in Southeast Asia.

Pet ownership has been rising in Thailand, as the birth rate has declined and the population is rapidly aging. Many households now comprise singles, childless couples or empty nesters. Pet owners are called “mommy” and “daddy,” who go all out to buy the best for their babies.

Chutiwan said she did not train her animals to eat competitively. Her other cat, Dinogong, part sphynx and part stray, who was competing for the first time, came in second, gobbling down his treat in 50.4 seconds.

The two felines went home with three bags of creamy mackerel treats. This year, Kimmon padded away with a cash prize of 2000 baht (roughly $60) after winning an eating contest.

Kimmon’s competition was part of the four-day Thailand International Pet Variety Exhibition.

It brought out Boston terriers in sweater vests and Labrador puppies in unicorn sweaters, all wheeled around in strollers. There were dozens of booths selling wares like “innovative pet beds” and pilot costumes for dogs. There were raccoons, meerkats and skunks on display, catering to the growing demand for exotic pets. There was a climbing race for dogs and a weight-pulling competition for pit bulls.

Anuwat Louhaman, the event manager, said he came up with the idea for competitive eating competitions for dogs and cats in 2019. This year, 187 dogs and 236 cats registered to compete over two days.

“The world is a stressful place,” he said. “People love watching cute pets eating.”

He was particularly proud of a contest he was unveiling for the first time – a monitor lizard race that he named Come Here Baby. (“Here” sounds like the Thai word for monitor lizard.)

“Come here, baby!” the crowd chanted, before the reptiles scampered down two lanes.

Chutiwan, 27, said she spent much more on clothes for her nine cats and dogs – all of them rescues – than herself. Dinogong wore a Victorian-styled hat and Milan, one of her dogs, donned a hot pink beret with a fluffy pink tutu.

“I see them as my own babies and treat them as my flesh and blood,” she said.

Kimmon’s vet, she said, has ordered him to shed some of his 15 pounds, but the feline protested when she cut down on his portions. “He just cries,” she said.

Going into the race, Chutiwan said she was worried about the strict rules. Even a sliver of salmon left in the pack would mean disqualification. Crestfallen faces were evident as judges held up napkins with tiny dabs of salmon that had not been fully squeezed out. Several cats and dogs refused to play ball, turning up their noses at the treats.

Not Jiwlew and Ounjung, two Pomeranians that placed first and second. The dogs, 10 and 11, had pink blush dusted on their cheeks, which their owner, Borvonlux Poyatom, said she uses only for “special occasions.”

Borvonlux said she gave her four dogs fresh salmon, but she ate canned fish. When asked what her pets mean to her, she said, with tears welling up in her eyes: “Even in my darkest days, I still have them.”

Like many of her friends, Borvonlux, 40, said she was single. She is studying to become a pet groomer, “so I will get to spend more time with my children.”

She had an inkling that her Pomeranians would excel at competitive eating. “They can eat really fast. They are gluttons,” she said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.