Top California prospect Gene Roebuck set to visit Gonzaga during season opener

After securing four commitments last month, Gonzaga continues to make headway with some of the top high school prospects in the country.

Gene Roebuck, a four-star small forward and the No. 1-rated player in the state of California in the 2027 recruiting class, will be taking an unofficial visit to Gonzaga on Monday for the season opener against Texas Southern, he announced on social media.

Roebuck is considered the top player in California by 247Sports.com, the nation’s 13th-rated small forward and the 48th-rated overall player in the country.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound junior who plays at La Mirada High School in the Los Angeles area will be the fourth player to visit Gonzaga in recent months. Two players in the 2026 class – four-star center Sam Funches and four-star wing Luca Foster – announced commitments to Gonzaga shortly after finishing recruiting trips to Spokane, as did four-star guard Dooney Johnson, who’s considered one of the top 20 players in the class of ‘27.

Roebuck received an offer from Gonzaga on July 22, according to his social media pages, and also has offers from Cincinnati, TCU, Washington, UCLA, Cal, Kansas, USC, Arizona State and a handful of mid-major programs.

As a sophomore, Roebuck averaged 19 points and four rebounds for La Mirada, earning All-California Interscholastic Federation Open Division First Team honors.