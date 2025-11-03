Eastern Washington puts scare into No. 12 UCLA, falls 80-74

From staff reports

LOS ANGELES – A quartet of newcomers scored in double figures for Eastern Washington’s men’s basketball team in an 80-74 loss at 12th-ranked UCLA on Monday night at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Redshirt senior guard Isaiah Moses scored a team-high 15 points while grad transfers Straton Rogers and Johnny Radford had 10 apiece. Junior Alton Hamilton IV made 6 of 9 shots and added 13 points off the bench. All four were making their debut for the Eagles (0-1).

UCLA (1-0) led 40-33 at halftime, and the Bruins pushed their lead to as large as 15 points, 70-55, but the Eagles remained within striking distance. Four UCLA starters scored at least 10 points, led by Donovan Dent with 21.

Eastern shot 54% from the field, better than UCLA’s 47%. But the Bruins grabbed five more rebounds and attempted 16 more shots.

The Eagles will stay in Los Angeles to play Loyola Marymount on Wednesday.

Women

Eastern Washington 99, Northwest University 43: Senior Ella Gallatin led four Eagles in double-digit scoring with 21 points in a season-opening victory at Reese Court in Cheney.

Eastern shot 51.3% from the field and made 12 of 25 3-pointers. Sophomore Kourtney Grossman added 17 points and eight rebounds, and sophomore Emily McElmurry scored 16 points off the bench.