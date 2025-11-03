Kyra Gardner scores 26 as Idaho women knock off Washington State

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Debora Dos Santos hit two foul shots with 4 seconds left to lift the Idaho women’s basketball team to a season-opening 87-85 win over Washington State on Monday, the Vandals first win over the Cougars in 22 years.

After trailing by as many as the 13 points in the third quarter, Idaho rallied and tied the game late in the fourth at 85-all on a Kyra Gardner 3-pointer with 37 seconds left. After a WSU turnover, Idaho’s Ana Pinheiro grabbed a Vandal miss and fed Dos Santos, who hit the game-winning foul shots.

WSU’s Eleonora Villa missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Gardner, who transferred from Washington State in the offseason, led Idaho with 26 points, including six 3s, and added nine rebounds and five steals. Hope Hassman scored 17 points and Pinheiro chipped in 16 points for UI, which hadn’t won in Pullman since 1998.

Villa finished with 24 points for WSU, which held a 49-41 halftime lead. Keandra Koorits came off the bench to score 23 – the most points for a WSU freshman since Charlisse Leger-Walker had 23 against Utah in 2021.