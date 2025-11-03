Mariners’ Cal Raleigh named finalist for AL MVP

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The three finalists for each of the annual Major League Baseball awards as voted upon by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America were announced Monday during a special on MLB Network.

For those invested in the American League Most Valuable Player award – a subject of great debate in the final months of the 2025 season – the announcement was a three-player formality in what has long been a two-horse race between Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge.

Raleigh had a record-setting 2025 season that may never be replicated by another catcher, posting a .247/.359/.589 slash line in 705 plate appearances while leading MLB in homers (60) and the American League in RBI s (125). He surpassed Salvador Perez’s record for most homers in a season by a catcher (48) as well as Mickey Mantle’s record of most homers in a season by a switch-hitter (54).

He finished with 20-plus homers from each side of the plate, which no switch-hitter has done in MLB history. He had 11 games where he hit multiple homers, which tied an MLB record shared by Hank Greenberg of the Tigers (1938), Sammy Sosa of the Cubs (1998) and Aaron Judge of the Yankees (2022).

On defense, Raleigh caught 1,072 innings – the most in the American League – and didn’t allow a passed ball.

Judge put together an offensive season that was almost absurd. In 152 games, he led MLB with a .331 batting average, .457 on-base percentage, .688 slugging percentage, 1.144 on-base slugging percentage with 30 doubles, two triples, 53 homers, 114 RBIs, 124 walks and 137 runs scored.

He played 95 games in the outfield but was largely limited to designated hitter in the final months of the season because of an arm issue.

Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez was named the third finalist. In any other season, his performance would garner him the MVP award. In 158 games, he posted a .283/.360/.503 slash line with 34 doubles, three triples, 30 homers, 85 RBIs, 44 stolen bases, 103 runs scored, 66 walks and 74 strikeouts.

The winner of the MVP awards will be announced on MLB Network on Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. PT

Wilson finalist for Manager of the Year

In his first full season as a manager at the Major League Baseball level, or any level, Dan Wilson has been honored for leading the Seattle Mariners to a 90-72 record while winning the American League West Division title for the first time since 2001 when he was the starting catcher on that team.

On Monday, Wilson was named as a finalist for the American League Manager of the Year Award, joining Cleveland’s Stephen Vogt, who won the award last season as a rookie manager, and Toronto’s John Schneider.

Wilson was named the 2025 Sporting News American League Manager of the Year as voted on by his peers.

Lou Piniella is the only Mariners manager to win the award, taking the honors in 1995 and 2001. Scott Servais, Wilson’s predecessor, was named as a finalist for the award in 2022.