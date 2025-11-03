Nine injured, one dead in Okanogan County Halloween crash

Nine people were injured and one was killed early Saturday morning in an Okanogan County rollover crash .

Law enforcement responded to the area of Conconully Road and Talbert Loop Road to several people lying motionless in the road near a gold GMC with substantial damage that appeared as though it had rolled, according to a news release from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.

The scene was “extremely chaotic” due to intensive injuries, such as head lacerations and broken bones.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman in the passenger seat of the vehicle suffered major injuries to her head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nine others suffered significant injuries, including a 15-year-old who was taken to the hospital.

A second person had a broken neck, the sheriff’s office reported.

Deputies observed alcohol in the vehicle, according to the news release.

The sheriff’s office said 21-year-old Isaiah M. Harry, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

He was booked into the Okanogan County Jail.