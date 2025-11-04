The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
47°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Airway Heights police officer struck by car

Airway Heights Police Corporal Mike Ziegler. (Airway Heights Police Department)
By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

An Airway Heights Police officer was struck and injured by a car as he was directing traffic in response to a prior incident, according to a news release from the department.

Cpl. Mike Ziegler had positioned his patrol vehicle in the intersection of 21st Street and Hayford Road as police investigated a crash when he was hit by a driver who failed to yield, the release said.

Ziegler was trapped inside his car and had to be extricated by firefighters. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

Washington State Patrol is investigating and has determined alcohol was not a factor in the collision.