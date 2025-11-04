Airway Heights police officer struck by car

An Airway Heights Police officer was struck and injured by a car as he was directing traffic in response to a prior incident, according to a news release from the department.

Cpl. Mike Ziegler had positioned his patrol vehicle in the intersection of 21st Street and Hayford Road as police investigated a crash when he was hit by a driver who failed to yield, the release said.

Ziegler was trapped inside his car and had to be extricated by firefighters. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

Washington State Patrol is investigating and has determined alcohol was not a factor in the collision.