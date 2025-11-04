Ask the doctors: Readers respond

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Hello, dear readers! Welcome to a bonus letters column. It is officially flu season, and it is time to get serious about flu shots. For those who are eligible, the updated COVID-19 shot also offers important protection. The vaccines are available from your doctor and at most national chain pharmacies. It’s never too late to get a flu vaccine, so we’ll be back with gentle reminders throughout the season. And now, on to your letters.

• Speaking of the flu, we got a question from a reader who is worried about her father. “Is it true getting the flu raises your risk of a heart attack?” she asked. “My dad has a heart arrhythmia and has been putting off getting his flu shot.” Yes, due to the inflammation and physical stress caused by a case of the flu, people living with cardiovascular issues are at increased risk of heart attack. We advise our own patients in this situation to always stay current with their vaccinations.

• We continue to hear from readers dealing with long COVID, which is when symptoms persist for weeks or months after the initial illness passes. For a reader from Southern California, COVID complicated a similar pre-existing condition. “I had polio in 1956 at age 2 and now suffer from post-polio syndrome,” she wrote. “After I developed COVID, my PPS has gotten worse, with increased leg weakness, fatigue and decreased stamina. I still work full-time and have increased my sleep time, which helps. Any other suggestions?”

Post-polio syndrome is a decline in motor function that can develop years after polio infection. As with long COVID, the mechanisms are not fully clear. In the nearly six years since the start of the COVID pandemic, health data suggest a link between SARS-CoV-2, the COVID virus, and a recurrence or worsening of post-polio syndrome symptoms. Unfortunately, there is no single treatment for either long COVID or PPS. The extra sleep and rest you get are very important. Some people benefit from resuming physical or occupational therapy. Certain pain relievers, muscle relaxants and antidepressants can be beneficial. A doctor familiar with PPS should prescribe and monitor these medications. And don’t forget about your mental health. PPS is a physical, mental and emotional challenge. Taking part in individual or group therapy can improve quality of life.

• A recent column about jock itch, a fungal infection in the groin area, prompted several letters from other sufferers. We heard from a reader in Texas dealing with jock itch who had success with the advice to wear loose undergarments. “Boxers is what did it for me,” he wrote. “Wore them during the treatment and stuck with them after. Easy, breezy and no more itch.”

Thank you, as always, for taking the time to write. We love hearing from you. We will be back soon with more of your questions and comments in our regular monthly letters column.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.