Bruce Harrell leads Katie Wilson in Seattle mayoral race

By David Kroman Seattle Times

Bruce Harrell leads Katie Wilson in a tight race to be Seattle’s next mayor, a contest that’s not likely to be decided for at least a few more days.

Following Tuesday’s ballot release, Harrell led Wilson, 53.3% to 46.2%.

However, late-counted ballots in Seattle historically break to the left, a trend that could give Wilson a significant boost in the coming days. Roughly half the ballots have been counted so far.

The result is the closest mayoral contest in more than a decade, pitting a pillar of city politics against an upstart organizer in a referendum on city leadership and the future of Seattle. Harrell is seeking to be the first mayor since Greg Nickels to win a second term in office; Wilson argues he doesn’t deserve four more years.

The campaign has swirled around questions of privilege and experience, public safety and affordability, and the type of leadership the city needs today. The federal government, led by President Donald Trump, has loomed over the race forcing Seattle’s liberal voters to weigh who they prefer as a counterbalance to the oppositional figure in Washington, D.C.

Harrell’s promise was to bring a steady hand to governing in an unsteady time. His topline campaign message has been that police hiring has sped up, while the city’s parks are clearer of homeless encampments. He’s also claimed credit for a more bustling downtown and falling violent crime rates.

Wilson advocated taxing corporations and the rich enroute to providing significantly more shelter space and affordable housing. She’s pitched a collaborative vision of governing that includes large stakeholder groups crafting policy solutions on behalf of the city.

A year ago, few expected the election to be this close. Coming into 2025, Harrell had locked up broad support from business, labor and even some progressive figures and had unanimous backing from Washington’s Democratic politicians.

But Wilson, a longtime City Hall lobbyist and founder of the left-wing Transit Riders Union, sensed voter dissatisfaction growing beneath the surface. She seized on Harrell’s opposition to a new tax on high-paying companies to build social housing, which voters approved easily, as evidence he was out of touch. She gambled that that sort of economic populism was powerful enough to unseat the incumbent.

Indeed, she shocked Harrell in the primary when she won an outright majority in a split field and bested him by 10 points.

With Wilson now the favorite, Harrell’s team wagered they could win a majority of general election voters who hadn’t participated in the primary and could win back those who’d defected from four years ago. Wilson was little known at the time and they sought to define her to the general public as ill-prepared.

Wilson largely stuck to her successful primary message: Harrell bore witness to the homelessness and affordability crises over 16 years in City Hall and therefore could not credibly claim to be the right person for the job going forward.

That the contest is this close at all represents something of a comeback for Harrell. Few candidates can recover from being in as deep a hole as he was on primary election night.

Should Harrell maintain enough of a lead to win, it will be a testament to an overdrive campaign to save his office. With millions of dollars in campaign funds and backing from rich and powerful figures in the region, he blasted Wilson as unprepared and unserious. He sought to tear down her image as a populist figure and recast her as a product of privilege, while painting her platform as unworkable.

At the same time, he painted himself as an agent of change, a tall task for a man who’s been in City Hall for most of the last two decades. His official office took a more populist turn, with late proposals for a “reparations fund,” city-backed grocery stores and a higher tax on large businesses. He recruited those in the affordable housing sector to question Wilson’s plans while parading endorsements from labor and certain progressive leaders like Rep. Pramila Jayapal (who also endorsed Wilson).

Should Wilson make up enough ground, her victory would represent a resounding rebuke of the city’s establishment political class, which Harrell, who’s been in City Hall for most of the last two decades, has come to represent.

She would also be the city’s most vocally progressive mayor since Mike McGinn was elected in 2009, having run her campaign on taxing corporations and spending aggressively to scale up temporary housing for homeless people. She’s promised 4,000 new shelter units in her first term, by far the most ambitious goal of any mayor before her.

It would also mean her message of affordability, echoing other progressive campaigns around the country, resonated.

Harrell was first elected to the Seattle City Council in 2007 after a legal career in both private practice and the corporate world. He served three terms there – including a five-day stint as mayor – before leaving office at the end of 2019.

He returned to politics in 2021, running for mayor on the promise of restoring stability to a city rocked by the pandemic and monthslong protests. He won easily.

Wilson grew up in Binghamton, New York. The daughter of two biology professors, she was an activist from a young age. She dropped out of the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom six weeks before graduating and moved to Seattle in 2004. She and her husband founded the Transit Riders Union in 2011. It was a role that eventually became a full-time job for Wilson as she pushed for higher minimum wages across the region, as well as better bus service, higher taxes on corporations and more stringent renter rights.

The next round of ballots will be released Wednesday afternoon and each afternoon after that until all of the votes are counted.