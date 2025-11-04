The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Chicago Cubs trade former Ferris star Andrew Kittredge back to the Baltimore Orioles

Cubs pitcher Andrew Kittredge throws against the Brewers in the seventh inning of the NLDS Game 3 at Wrigley Field on Oct. 8, 2025, in Chicago. (Tribune News Service)
By Meghan Montemurro Chicago Tribune

Veteran reliever Andrew Kittredge, a graduate of Ferris High School, is returning to a familiar place.

The Chicago Cubs traded the 35-year-old right-hander, acquired from Baltimore at the trade deadline, back to the Orioles on Thursday for cash considerations. Kittredge has a $9 million team option for 2026, which the Cubs evidently were not going to pick up, with a $1 million buyout.

Kittredge became an important piece in the backend of the Cubs’ bullpen after the organization made a July 31 deadline move in exchange for 18-year-old minor-league infielder Wilfri De La Cruz. With Baltimore having just arrived in Chicago for a weekend series at Wrigley Field, Kittredge didn’t have to go far to join his new team.

In 23 regular-season appearances, Kittredge recorded a 3.32 ERA, a 118 ERA+ and five saves with three walks and 32 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings. On Aug. 6, he became the sixth known Cubs pitcher to throw an immaculate inning.

He secured the final two outs against the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League wild-card series to secure the Cubs’ first postseason series win since 2017. During the NL Division Series, Kittredge recorded a hold in their Game 3 victory over Milwaukee at Wrigley and surrendered a run on a home run during his 1 1/3-inning appearance in the Cubs’ season-ending Game 5 loss.