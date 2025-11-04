Chicago Cubs trade former Ferris star Andrew Kittredge back to the Baltimore Orioles

By Meghan Montemurro Chicago Tribune

Veteran reliever Andrew Kittredge, a graduate of Ferris High School, is returning to a familiar place.

The Chicago Cubs traded the 35-year-old right-hander, acquired from Baltimore at the trade deadline, back to the Orioles on Thursday for cash considerations. Kittredge has a $9 million team option for 2026, which the Cubs evidently were not going to pick up, with a $1 million buyout.

Kittredge became an important piece in the backend of the Cubs’ bullpen after the organization made a July 31 deadline move in exchange for 18-year-old minor-league infielder Wilfri De La Cruz. With Baltimore having just arrived in Chicago for a weekend series at Wrigley Field, Kittredge didn’t have to go far to join his new team.

In 23 regular-season appearances, Kittredge recorded a 3.32 ERA, a 118 ERA+ and five saves with three walks and 32 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings. On Aug. 6, he became the sixth known Cubs pitcher to throw an immaculate inning.

He secured the final two outs against the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League wild-card series to secure the Cubs’ first postseason series win since 2017. During the NL Division Series, Kittredge recorded a hold in their Game 3 victory over Milwaukee at Wrigley and surrendered a run on a home run during his 1 1/3-inning appearance in the Cubs’ season-ending Game 5 loss.