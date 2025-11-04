‘Dangerous’: North Idaho Republican party shares opponent’s Social Security number

By Sarah Cutler Idaho Statesman

BOISE, Idaho — It wasn’t the first time Christa Hazel was doxed.

A volunteer with the North Idaho Republicans, a group that opposes the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee’s approach to politics, Hazel has found her personal information, including her Social Security number, shared on social media multiple times since July. It began after a far-right activist posted photos of a 1992 criminal complaint against Hazel over her alleged theft of about $300 from J.C. Penney, when she was 18.

The complaint was ultimately dismissed, she said. It had included her birthdate and Social Security number, according to screenshots she shared with the Idaho Statesman.

But on Wednesday, that targeted attack came for the first time from an official arm of the Idaho Republican Party. The Kootenai County central committee on Facebook and X reposted the criminal complaint. While the Facebook post was updated to redact the Social Security number, the post on X remained as of Monday.

Idaho Republican Party Chairman Dorothy Moon then shared a message of support for the committee, and accused the North Idaho Republicans of trying to “deceive” voters about “who the Idaho GOP is and what we stand for.”

The fact that leaders of official Republican groups, including the head of the state party, were using such intimidation tactics, or supporting them, shocked her, Hazel told the Statesman by phone.

“I believe it completely crosses a line of decency,” Hazel said. “In light of political violence, on Republicans as well as members of other parties, I’m shocked and dismayed that official leaders, the official party, would open up someone to this kind of threat level.”

When the Statesman reached out to Brent Regan, the chairman of the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee, he cast doubt on whether the number written in the court documents was Hazel’s Social Security number.

“There is no way to confirm” that the number, which was labeled with a different acronym, is actually Hazel’s Social Security number, he told the Statesman by email. The Statesman independently verified that the document did in fact contain Hazel’s Social Security number by reviewing Hazel’s Social Security card.

The party would not take down the posted records unless the court confirms it released Hazel’s Social Security number “against their own rules” and requests the post’s removal, Regan said.

The central committee’s post came a day after Hazel published a North Idaho Republicans newsletter to social media. The newsletter challenged the central committee’s rating and vetting system for candidates, which consistently produced endorsements for “people with ethical problems or licensure issues or criminal backgrounds,” Hazel said. The newsletter included a “laundry list of false statements” based on misidentifications and old court records, Regan said.

Candidates for public office should be scrutinized for their criminal backgrounds, Hazel argued. But she’s not running for office, she said.

Hazel previously served on the Coeur d’Alene school board and as a precinct committeeman for the Kootenai County Central Committee. She resigned from the central committee in 2017, telling the Coeur d’Alene Press at the time at the committee had “basically been taken over by far-right conservatives,” and that Regan consistently “shut down opinions from more moderate Republicans.”

Gregory Graf, a conservative political commentator who has been outspoken against the state’s Republican Party, on Friday published a newsletter criticizing the party’s use of threats and intimidation against opponents. He told the Statesman that even though people associated with the party have previously doxed opponents — including him — an official party channel’s use of the tactic represented an “escalation.”

“They’re effectively saying, “That’s OK now,’” he said. “That political violence is OK to use against anyone they see as not one of their people.”

In June, Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon in a news release condemned online threats against Idaho Republicans, including a message left on her home phone promising a “personal visit.” Moon did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

Hazel said allowing such actions to go unpunished is “not OK.”

“This is not politics as usual,” she said. “To go out of your way for what appears to be a very purposeful attempt to share embarrassing information and create a safety risk for myself and my family seems to be a next level of dangerous in light of where we’re at in the country. It just doesn’t sit right with me, and it shouldn’t sit right with other Republicans in the state.”