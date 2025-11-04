Gold medalist Charles Coste, world’s oldest Olympian, dies at age 101

By Scooby Axson USA TODAY

Charles Coste, a cycling gold medal winner for France in the 1948 Olympics and the world’s oldest Olympian, died at the age of 101.

Coste died last week, according to the office of France President Emmanuel Macron.

“The president of the republic and his wife pay tribute to the memory of this champion who left his mark on the history of his sport and of the nation,” Macron’s office said in a statement. “They extend their heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and to all cycling enthusiasts.”

Coste won the gold medal at the 1948 London Games as part of his France’s team pursuit track cycling team. He and his teammates, Pierre Adam, Serge Blusson, and Fernand Decanali, collectively known as the “ABCD” team, beat silver medalists Italy by nearly 40 seconds.

“The image of him passing the Olympic flame to Teddy Riner and Marie-José Pérec in the rain of Paris during the Opening Ceremony of Paris 2024 went around the world,” IOC President Kirsty Coventry said in a statement. “He will be remembered forever. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

In one of his last public appearances, Coste was the next-to-last torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony, handing off the Olympic Flame from his wheelchair to Teddy Riner, a five-time gold medalist in judo, and three-time gold medalist sprinter Marie-José Pérec, who lit the cauldron.

The oldest living Olympic champion is now Nikita Simonyan, 99, who was a member of the Soviet Union gold medal-winning soccer team at the 1956 Melbourne (Australia) Games.