Letters to the Editor for Wednesday, Nov. 4

Remove Rep. Baumgartner

Day 33 of the shutdown: What’s Michael Baumgartner doing to end it and his paid vacation? Nothing that I can see.

He’s parroting Republican talking points blaming Democrats for the shutdown while ignoring constituents who are begging him to do something about exploding health care costs. He’s taking photo ops while his constituents try to figure how they’re going to afford food and rent or mortgage payments. He peddles insults while our farmers very possibly lose their lands.

He’s laughing it up with donors while our public monuments are demolished in violation of the law and decency. He says nothing about the president’s extrajudicial murders, increasing lawlessness, and disgraceful pardoning of criminals.

Even when in D.C., Baumgartner doesn’t bother to provide congressional oversight. He stands by and so he is complicit with executive overreach. And he protects pedophiles by voting against release of the Epstein files.

Then he attempts to tell voters he’s bipartisan. But every vote, every talking point, and every media hit puts him squarely in MAGA’s corner. He’s not “reaching across the aisle” – he’s reading from a script.

When he talks about “protecting families,” remember this: The only thing Baumgartner is protecting is his political narrative.

Tell me again: What is the use in him being our representative? Vote him out.

Lisa Wolfe

Kettle Falls, Wash.

Rep. Baumgartner’s constituent communication lacking

Over the past 10 months, I have called and messaged the office of our representative, Michael Baumgartner, on a variety of topics. I have been profoundly disappointed by the responses.

I have received no reply to most messages; other replies months after the original message. I have repeatedly received identical messages in which the topic is impossible to discern but implying he disagrees with me. I have received replies with multiple typos; and spoken to office workers who state he has not communicated a stance on the issues I called about, so they cannot answer my question. I have received multiple messages replying to the opposite of what I sent.

This ongoing refusal to respond in a meaningful manner gives his entire office an air of incompetence, mismanagement and apathy toward constituent communication which is unacceptable and unbecoming of a representative.

We deserve better than this.

Jessica Adams

Colville

Government shutdown cause and health care

Rep. Baumgartner is being disingenuous in his statements about the reason for our current government shutdown. His official email on Oct. 24, includes the following question and response:

Q: Some claim the shutdown is needed to protect Affordable Care Act tax credits. Is that true?

A: No, it’s not. Those credits don’t expire until December … At no point in the answer does he acknowledge that insurance companies are already sending out letters with rate increases. He knows that and still refuses to ask that his fellow Republicans negotiate to get the government open and funded.

This is congruent with his behavior toward the protesters who spoke about the human cost of cutting health care out of the budget in front of the Davenport Hotel in August. He did not speak to the people but stood over them, at the balcony rail, and laughed.

Please consider contacting Rep. Baumgartner’s office and telling this representative to start representing us by negotiating in good faith to ensure affordable health care for citizens of the 5th District.

Theresa Fears

Spokane