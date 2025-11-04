People’s Pharmacy: Can pickled beets lower blood pressure?

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. I really loved pickled beets. Do they have the same or similar results on blood pressure as raw or cooked beets?

A. There is substantial evidence that daily beetroot juice consumption is associated with a decrease in systolic blood pressure (Nutrition, Metabolism & Cardiovascular Diseases, October 2024). Researchers attribute the benefits to the nitrate-rich vegetable. Foods rich in nitrate lead to the formation of nitric oxide in the body.

Extra NO helps blood vessels relax and dilate. When people eat high nitrate-containing vegetables, they may see systolic blood pressure drop as much as 10 points within three hours. That is as good or better than some medications. Foods high in nitrates include spinach, celery, lettuce, bok choy and carrots.

As far as we can tell, no one has done any research on pickled beets and blood pressure. There is one concern, however. Pickling may reduce nitrate levels in food.

The best way to tell if a dietary change is having a beneficial effect on blood pressure would be to do your own experiment. Monitor your own response by measuring your blood pressure on days when you eat pickled beets and see how it compares to no-beet days.

To learn more about many other strategies for controlling high blood pressure, you may wish to read our “eGuide to Blood Pressure Solutions.” This online resource is available under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. The most effective herbal tea for sore throat and cough for me is one containing slippery elm bark. It also contains licorice root and marshmallow root.

I like to apply a heating pad to my throat and chest area, which seems to help break any fever. Aspirin or NSAIDs for fever seems like a bad idea. I do use Vicks VapoRub on my throat and on the soles of my feet to reduce coughing.

I woke yesterday with cold-like symptoms and a temp of 99.7 degrees. Using these remedies yesterday broke the fever in the early afternoon. I feel much better today.

A. Thank you for sharing your approach to treating a cold. Often, a fever helps the immune system fight off infection, so suppressing it with medication could be counterproductive.

As for slippery elm bark, it has a reputation for soothing a sore throat. We would be cautious not to use a tea containing licorice root for more than a few days without medical supervision. Licorice has physiological effects: It can raise blood pressure and lower potassium levels.

Q. I cured a case of infectious dandruff when I was a kid using Listerine. It definitely works!

A. Most dermatologists would not categorize dandruff as “infectious,” because the condition is not contagious. There is evidence, though, that a fungus, Malassezia globosa, contributes to this condition. The oil that these yeasts secrete can be irritating for some people and lead to unsightly flakes.

Old-fashioned amber Listerine contains eucalyptol, menthol and thymol along with alcohol. We suspect that using this mouthwash as a hair rinse can keep the Malassezia under control.

Once upon a time, the company that made Listerine advertised the product for “infectious dandruff.” The Food and Drug Administration made the company discontinue this marketing program, but many other readers have also maintained that the mouthwash works against dandruff.

