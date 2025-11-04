Prep roundup: West Valley, East Valley girls soccer advance to District 6 2A title game

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s District 6 girls soccer and volleyball tournaments.

Girls soccer

4A

Ferris 2, Chiawana 1: The visiting sixth-seeded Saxons (6-6-2) eliminated the top-seeded Riverhawks (15-4-1). Ferris faces Richland on Saturday in the winner-to-state district third-place game.

Richland 2, Gonzaga Prep 1: The third-seeded Bombers (14-3) eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Bullpups (5-11-2). Details were unavailable.

3A

Ridgeline 7, Walla Walla 1: The visiting fifth-seeded Falcons (11-5-1) eliminated the second-seeded Blue Devils (8-11). Ridgeline faces Kennewick on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in the winner-to-state district third-place game.

Kennewick 2, Cheney 1: The fourth-seeded Lions (9-8) eliminated the visiting seventh-seeded Blackhawks (7-10-2). Details were unavailable.

2A

West Valley 6, Deer Park 0: Jenna Howe scored three goals with an assist and the top-seeded Eagles (17-0) eliminated the fourth-seeded Stags (7-8-2) in a district 6 semifinal.

West Valley hosts third-seeded East Valley in the district championship game on Thursday at 3 p.m. Both teams qualified for state.

East Valley 4, Pullman 3: The visiting third-seeded Knights (10-4-4) eliminated the second-seeded Greyhounds (7-5-4) in a district semifinal. Details were unavailable.

Northeast A

Riverside 4, Colville 3: The visiting third-seeded Rams (8-8-1) eliminated the second-seeded Crimson Hawks (4-11-2) in the NEA tournament second-place game and advanced to the District 5/6 crossover on Saturday.

Volleyball

4A

Gonzaga Prep 3, Hanford 0: Rowan Greenfield had eight kills and the second-seeded Bullpups (15-1) defeated the visiting seventh-seeded Falcons (4-13) in an opening round match. Gonzaga Prep faces Mead in a semifinal on Saturday.

Mead 3, Richland 1: Mercedes Gilroy hammered 18 kills and 17 defensive saves and the visiting sixth-seeded Panthers (10-5) defeated the third-seeded Bombers (11-6) in four sets in the opening round.

Lewis and Clark 3, Chiawana 0: Simi Paradiso had 13 kills and the fourth-seeded Tigers (7-8) defeated the visiting fifth-seeded Riverhawks (7-10) in the opening round. LC plays top-seeded Kamiakin in a semifinal match on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Kamiakin 3, Ferris 0: The top-seeded Braves (17-0) defeated the visiting ninth-seeded Saxons (6-11) in the opening round. Emily Pounds had four kills and a block for Ferris.

3A

Ridgeline 3, Central Valley 0: Jade Livingston had five aces with 11 digs and the top-seeded Falcons (12-5) defeated the visiting eighth-seeded Bears (5-11) in the opening round.

Ridgeline hosts fifth-seeded University in a semifinal while Central Valley faces Hermiston in a loser-out match, both on Saturday at 1 p.m.

University 3, Hermiston 1: The visiting fifth-seeded Titans (7-10) defeated the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (10-8) in the opening round. Details were unavailable.

Mt. Spokane 3, Southridge 0: Berkeley Neilson had 13 kills with two blocks and the third-seeded Wildcats (13-3) defeated the visiting sixth-seeded Suns (11-6) in the opening round. Terryne Gant had six kills and 12 digs for Southridge.

Mt. Spokane travels to second-seeded Kennewick for a semifinal, while Southridge faces seventh-seeded Shadle Park in a loser-out match, both Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Kennewick 3, Shadle Park 0: The second-seeded Lions (12-5) defeated the visiting seventh-seeded Highlanders (5-11) in the opening round. Brynn Hooper had 13 kills, two aces and 16 digs for Shadle Park.

2B

Freeman 3, Davenport 0: The Scotties (16-2) swept the visiting Gorillas (12-5) in semifinal match. Freeman advanced to the district title match on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. at Cheney HS.

Freeman swept Reardan (9-8) in an opening-round match earlier in the day, while Davenport edged Liberty (8-7) 3-2.

Northwest Christian 3, St. George’s 0: The Crusaders (16-1) defeated the visiting Dragons (9-9) in a District 6 2B opening round match at Northwest Christian HS. Details were unavailable.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 4, Newport 1: The Broncos (15-2) defeated the visiting Grizzlies (10-7) in four sets of a District 6 2B opening round match at Northwest Christian HS.